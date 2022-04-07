Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Not all soaps are created equal, and we aren’t just referring to bar soap versus liquid soap. Many soaps on the market are made with synthetic chemicals and fragrances that can irritate or dehydrate the skin, stripping it of vital moisture and nutrients. And unfortunately, most of these mass-produced items offer few or no skincare benefits.
It’s important to treat your skin to high-quality, all-natural skincare products, and this includes the soap or wash you use on your hands and body. The prime options are chemical-free cleansers with proven benefits to nourish your skin and keep you in top form.
Whether you prefer liquid or bar soaps, you will find many excellent choices that are specially formulated for men’s skin. We put together this list of the 10 best natural soaps for men in 2022 so you can feel clean with confidence and in style.
1. Blu Atlas | Body Wash
Hydrate, soothe and nourish dry skin with this top pick from men’s grooming innovators Blu Atlas, known for their premium natural skincare products at competitive prices. The luxurious liquid formula is made with all-natural ingredients such as antioxidant powerhouse green tea extract to revitalize the skin and protect it from environmental aggressors.
Aloe barbadensis leaf delivers another dose of antioxidants while balancing your skin’s moisture levels and locking in hydration. Plus, a potent coconut extract softens and soothes the skin with deep and lasting moisture. Shea butter and sugarcane top off this calming, purifying blend, which will leave you with happier skin in just a few washes.
Restore your skin to a silky-smooth finish with this powerful product from Blu Atlas. This brand offers the highest-quality natural formulations that are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and synthetic fragrances. Use this cleanser for a deep clean feeling and lasting hydration from head to toe.
The Blu Atlas Body Wash is ideal for daily use on all skin types making it one of the best natural soaps for men. It is ethically sourced and made of 100% vegan ingredients. Pair this great option with the brand’s array of top-quality hair and body products for maximum rejuvenation and dramatic skincare benefits.
2. UPCIRCLE | Fennel + Cardamom Chai Soap Bar
This award-winning soap from innovative cruelty-free skincare brand UpCircle is suitable for use on both the body and face. The 100% natural and organic bar is a great choice for oily and acne-prone skin, featuring gentle exfoliants that purify without over-drying. Green clay deep-cleans the pores, drawing out toxins and preventing breakouts, while glycerin and shea butter deliver balanced hydration. Plus, plant-derived antioxidants reduce scarring and fortify the skin against environmental damage while boosting elasticity and firmness.
This soap is lightly scented with organic fennel oil and chai notes, infused with an aromatic blend of cardamom, cinnamon, clove and vanilla. Rejuvenate both your skin and senses with every wash. All UpCircle products are certified cruelty-free and vegan, and are formulated without pore-clogging palm and mineral oils.
Try this innovative and ultra-clean product and discover why it consistently receives top reviews among natural skincare enthusiasts. Combat breakouts while smoothing and renewing the skin with this effective, affordable and sustainably sourced option.
3. CASWELL-MASSEY | Long-Lasting Triple-Milled Almond Bar Soap
This soap from the American heritage brand Caswell-Massey is luxury in bar form. This product’s decades of unwavering popularity attest to its timeless quality. The best-selling formula lathers into a silky, skin-softening foam with the irresistible aroma of almond and cherry. The all-natural blend of sweet almond oil, aloe and glycerin soothes the skin and delivers lasting hydration. Some customers even store extra bars in their clothing drawers to enjoy the beloved fragrance with every wear.
This undeniable classic is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and is a great choice for all skin types. Plus, it is certified cruelty-free, sustainably packaged and triple-milled to ensure optimal potency, consistency and longevity.
This elegant soap is suitable for both the face and body and delivers premium skincare benefits at an affordable price. Give it a try and you will see why it has been a customer favorite for over 100 years. If you crave more, check out the brand’s full line of body products that feature the signature almond fragrance.
4. HERBIVORE BOTANICALS | Pink Clay Soap
Gently purify and nourish your skin with this face and body bar from botanical brand Herbivore, a trusted source for high-performance natural skincare with a dash of luxury. This calming and refreshing soap works into a silky lather, featuring French pink clay that eliminates toxins and impurities while fortifying the skin with essential minerals silica and iron oxide.
The base of saponified organic oils cleanses without irritation, combating dryness and dullness with emollients and vitamin E. Antioxidant-rich essential oils of rose geranium and blood orange rejuvenate the skin and provide a sensual, subtle fragrance to accompany your cleansing ritual. This ultra-clean product is safe for all skin types and is an ideal choice for sensitive and dry skin.
Apply this enriching and restorative lather daily to the face and body for a deep clean and enjoy the skincare benefits of deluxe raw ingredients. Herbivore is deeply committed to biocompatible skincare offerings and sustainable packaging. Free of harmful synthetic chemicals, animal testing and comedogenic ingredients, this light coral-pink bar soap is a great addition to any man’s skincare routine.
5. Oars + Alps | Alps Bar Soap
Treat your skin with this luxe hydrating soap from high-performance natural brand Oars and Alps, which produces premium natural skincare products tailored to men with active lifestyles. This dermatologist-tested body bar is their most hydrating formula, a great choice for dry, irritated or flaky skin. It is made with natural emollients like handcrafted shea butter, plant glycerin and jojoba oil, which deeply soothe and moisturize the skin as they clean.
A proprietary extract of alpine caribou moss boosts skin elasticity and resilience with a unique antioxidant infusion. Ethically sourced Amazonian clay draws out skin impurities and toxins, while antimicrobial juniper berries soothe, purify and exfoliate. Topping off this impressive plant-powered blend is larch tree extract, which boosts skin collagen and locks in moisture.
Lather up daily with this lightly scented, power-packed bar soap to cleanse and hydrate dry skin. The active natural formulation is ultra-clean, a testament to the brand’s commitment to chemical-free offerings with sustainable practices. The long-lasting bar is great for all skin types, certified cruelty-free and travel-friendly to provide a nourishing clean for the man on the go.
6. L'OCCITANE | Shea Butter Extra-Gentle Soap
This extra-gentle soap from French luxury brand L’Occitane draws upon the traditional expertise of the master soap makers of southern France and the Mediterranean to preserve the integrity and efficacy of its natural ingredients. Softening vegetable oils are artfully blended with omega-rich shea butter, which nourishes, soothes and protects the skin. The lush formula is infused with the brand’s signature lavender essential oil, sourced from the famous lavender fields of Provence, which purifies the skin with antioxidants and soothes the senses with every wash.
Massage the creamy, foaming formula into your skin as you bathe and enjoy the lasting floral fragrance throughout the day. This clean formula is free of synthetic chemicals and comedogenic palm oil, making it a safe and effective choice for sensitive and delicate skin. It is expertly formulated with ethically sourced ingredients from small farmers, reflecting the brand’s commitments to sustainability, fairness and top-quality natural products.
This soap is certified cruelty-free and delivers premium freshness at an affordable price. Nourish your skin and delight your senses with this timeless best-seller from L’Occitane. Explore the brand’s full line of lavender-infused products for complementary skincare essentials.
7. AESOP | Body Cleansing Slab
Check out this refreshing body bar from artisan natural brand Aesop, another reliable source for premium botanical skincare that delights with natural fragrances and proven results. This rejuvenating, non-drying soap is infused with aromatic essential oils of lime, bergamot and ylang-ylang, which purify and rejuvenate the skin with a lasting scent of fresh citrus and floral notes.
This carefully crafted formula is vegan, ethically sourced and pH balanced to deliver optimal skincare benefits without irritation. The low-foaming preparation works into a silky lather that is safe for daily use to cleanse the body from the neck down. Soften and hydrate your skin and enjoy the luxurious scent for a sublime sensory experience.
You can’t go wrong with Aesop. The brand is an insider favorite for its natural skincare offerings backed by clinical research and fashionable design. Their commitment to style, efficacy and sustainability is evident in every product. This body bar is a great introduction to the brand, sure to whet your appetite for more delectable face and body treatments that deliver lasting results.
8. Baxter of California | Vitamin Cleansing Bar (Citrus/Herbal Musk)
Cleanse and nourish your skin with this award-winning bar soap from Baxter of California, a veteran brand in men’s grooming essentials. This luxurious, lathering formula purifies your skin without irritation, featuring rejuvenating aloe and softening sunflower seed oil for balanced hydration. It also includes a marine complex that delivers powerful antioxidants to renew and protect the skin, while boosting elasticity and resilience.
The lasting yet subtle scent is a customer favorite, made with an invigorating blend of spicy musk and energizing citrus. It is free of harmful synthetic additives, including parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and is a safe daily option for all skin types. The generously sized bar is long-lasting and well worth the premium price point.
With just one lathering wash, you will see why this is both an editorial and a customer favorite. Plus, it is ethically sourced and gentle enough for both the face and body.
9.Jo Malone | Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash
For a cleansing product that offers a luxury fragrance profile, we recommend this refreshing formula from celebrated British lifestyle brand Jo Malone. The light gel lathers into a rich foam that nourishes and cleans the hands and body while releasing a finely crafted aroma of oceanic and aromatic notes. The scent’s woody sage base combines with zesty sea salt and musky ambrette seed extract for an alluring and rejuvenating sensory experience.
This premium hand and body wash is made with glycerin, meadowfoam seed oil and coconut extracts to soften and hydrate the skin with every wash. It also contains invigorating and detoxifying caffeine, which boosts skin circulation and resilience.
This paraben- and sulfate-free formula is safe for daily use and comes in a range of sizes, including a conveniently long-lasting 500 mL bottle. Treat your hands and body to this purifying blend. And if you can’t get enough of the popular fragrance, be sure to try the brand’s corresponding cologne.
10. Kiehl’s | Heritage Glycerin Soap
Our final recommendation is this star product from venerable botanical skincare line Kiehl’s, a brand with over 100 years of trusted innovation and expertise. Their body-cleansing bar is made with glycerin, a time-honored soap ingredient that is known for its effective yet gentle cleansing action. The addition of feverfew extract soothes and nourishes with powerful antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental damage.
The rich lathering soap is suitable for even the most sensitive skin and is available in both unscented and scented options. The scented option offers a refreshing aromatherapeutic experience; the unscented bar is gentle enough for use on both the face and body.
Nourish, cleanse and balance the skin with this dependable, high-quality option from a trusted heritage brand. Not only are all Kiehl’s products free of harmful synthetic additives, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates, but they are made in accordance with the brand’s comprehensive environmental-sustainability initiatives. Be sure to follow up this soap with any one of the brand’s clinically proven, plant-powered moisturizers.
FAQ
Even after you’ve read our detailed guide to the best natural soaps for men, you might have some lingering questions that you’d like answered before making a purchase. Here are the ones we most often come across.
How do we define a “natural soap”?
When we say a soap – or any beauty product, for that matter – is natural, we mean that it does not contain any artificial ingredients or chemicals.
Does using a natural make a difference?
Yes, going natural with your soap can certainly make a difference. A natural soap cleans your skin and rids your body of harmful germs and oils. Its natural ingredient makeup means it can be great for your skin. Regardless of whether your skin is sensitive, it can still be damaged by an overload of products laced with harsh artificial chemicals
It’s important to recognize that skincare products come with risks. A product that’s packed with chemicals and artificial ingredients can dry out your skin, or you could have an adverse reaction. Keep this in mind when shopping for your next hygiene product.
What are the benefits of using a natural soap?
Here are just a few benefits of switching to a natural soap or body wash:
Natural products are not tested on animals. This means you can use your soap without worrying about the ethical compromises the manufacturer had to make when developing the product.
Natural products are free of palm oil, which is ideal if you’re susceptible to pore blockage. Palm oils can block pores and cause acne.
Natural soaps are usually vegan-friendly. If you’re concerned about where ingredients originate from, knowing a product is friendly to vegans can help lift a burden off your shoulders.
More and more consumers are looking for products that are eco-friendly. If you’re one of them, using a natural soap is a solid bet.
Natural soaps contain natural scents and coloring instead of chemical additives and dyes. These can be harmful for your skin, so using a product that focuses on a skin-friendly ingredient composition will only help you in the long run.
Natural soaps vs. body washes vs. shower gel: Which should I use?
It can be easy to get wrapped up in the numerous skincare product options and forget about what makes each type of product uniquely equipped to meet your particular needs.
When we go about our daily business, we accumulate dirt from the surfaces we touch and the environment, and we perspire all day. The mixture of dirt and sweat, along with our body’s natural oils, is something we have to address, as it’s a breeding ground for bacteria.
Bar soaps, both natural and chemical, are designed to dissolve dirt and clean the skin. Most natural soaps also have hydrating, rejuvenating and healing properties to revive the skin and moisturize it. In addition, bar soaps target and break down the oil layer and remove pathogens from our skin.
Body washes are similar, but they usually contain ingredients that help treat the skin. For example, a good body wash, like our top-rated Blu Atlas product, will address and alleviate conditions like flaky skin, dryness and clogged pores.
A shower gel is similar but thinner. It is not as effective at hydrating the skin as a body wash or natural soap, but it’s a simple method of cleaning your skin. Unfortunately, it’s not the most effective method of skincare.
We hate to break it to you, but there’s no way for us to know which option is best for your skin. This is a determination you’ll have to make on your own through trial and error. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank testing body washes and soaps, as these are typically the most cost-effective skincare product types available.
Are natural soaps safe?
This is where you’ll need to conduct some research. If your soap of choice is developed with due care and is truly all-natural, then yes, it is safe. However, you need to understand what your skin can and cannot handle. Some soaps have specific focus points. For example, while one natural soap might be great for moisturizing and hydrating your skin, you might find another that is better equipped at removing excess oils.
Is natural soap effective?
The fact of the matter is that a good soap, natural or not, works to loosen bacteria and viruses from your skin’s surface before you wash them away with water.
Specialized antibacterial soaps kick things up several notches and seek to wipe out all bacteria from your skin’s surface, both good and bad. In doing so, these types of products can cause long-term harm to your skin by keeping it in a chronically sterile and dried-out state.
So, to the question of whether a natural soap is effective, our answer is generally yes, it’s as effective as the typical non-natural counterpart.
Are natural soaps good for your face?
Absolutely! Natural soaps are usually packed with healing and anti-inflammatory ingredients. For example, if you’re suffering from eczema, acne or sunburn, a natural soap can relax, hydrate and heal your skin.
Unlike traditional soaps, natural soaps do not contain harmful preservatives that are dangerous for your skin with long-term use. Always avoid products containing parabens. These preservatives have been linked to hormonal disorders and certain forms of cancer.
Is it possible to be allergic to natural soap?
A person can be allergic to just about anything. So the short answer is yes, though it depends on you and your skin. You’ll find that one product might agree with you more than another. It’s important to test out your options through use.
Reputable brands will always reveal the ingredients that go into their product. However, considering that you might have allergies, the onus is on you to examine the ingredients of each product and ensure that nothing in it can cause an allergic reaction.
Is natural soap good for skin?
Yes. Soaps that use artificial ingredients like dyes, preservatives and other chemicals can have adverse effects on your skin. Overall, natural products are usually more focused on rejuvenating the skin in the best possible way.
Will natural soap moisturize or dry out my skin?
Natural soap’s effect on moisturizing or drying out your skin comes down to its constituent ingredients. Some ingredients work better to hydrate the skin. On the other hand, men with oily skin might look for a drying product. There’s a product for each skin type.
Suppose you’re looking for a soap to hydrate your skin rather than dry it out. In that case, look for products featuring ingredients like olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, cocoa butter and avocado. These ingredients are phenomenally effective at rejuvenating and moisturizing your skin.
What ingredients should I look for in a natural soap?
As we mentioned above, some ingredients to look out for are olive oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera, cocoa butter, vegetable oils and avocado. Some natural soaps might also contain natural fragrance ingredients to make the soap comparable to mass-market soaps produced the old-fashioned way.
If you opt for a natural body wash rather than a natural soap, the ingredients will be similar. For instance, Blu Atlas’ award-winning wash features green tea extract, aloe and coconut derivative to help you get the best cleanse possible without irritating or drying out your skin.
What should I be avoiding in a natural soap?
Some of the things you need to avoid in natural soaps and washes include sulfates, parabens, alcohol, ethyl and certain fragrances. The inclusion of these ingredients can render a soap or wash non-natural.
On that topic, another thing to watch out for is deceptive labeling. Artificial dyes and flavorings are still used in some “all-natural” soaps. As a result, you need to be fully aware of the reason behind a bar of soap’s fragrance and color to determine if it is still, in fact, natural.
Is natural soap antibacterial?
A common myth surrounding natural soaps is that their antibacterial properties are weak or nonexistent. A soap by itself will never eliminate bacteria; rather, it facilitates your ability to do so through the washing process. Natural soaps are just as effective, if not more so, at lifting bad bacteria from the skin and making it easier to wash away. In this regard, a natural soap will have as much “antibacterial action” as a traditional soap on the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.