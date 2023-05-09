Live dealer casinos offer a unique gaming experience that combines the convenience of online gambling with the excitement of a real-life casino. With live dealer casinos, real-time game play, and a wide variety of games to choose from, live dealer online casinos provide a level of immersion that simply can't be matched by traditional online casinos.
With the ever-increasing demand for best live dealer casinos, the industry has seen a surge in new and improved platforms that offer a variety of games and features, making it a thrilling time for online gaming enthusiasts.
This article brings you to the best live casinos that offer players regular online casino games with an immersive experience that rivals the excitement of a land-based casino.
List of Best Live Dealer Online Casinos
7Bit - Best Overall Live Dealer Casino; Editor’s Pick
Bitstarz- Preferred Online Casino For Live BlackJack
Slots. Lv - Popular For Playing Online Slots
Super Slots- Play Live Casino Games With Real Money
Ignition - Best For Variety of Online Live Dealer Casino Games
Betflip- Excellent Selection Of Live Dealer Games Online
Mirax - Recommended Live Casino Bonuses
Cafe Casino- Best Online Casino To Win Real Money
Bovada - Popular Live Dealer Games And High Payouts
Wild Casino - Known For Real Money Live SPorts Betting
#1. 7Bit (5/5) - Best Overall Live Dealer Casino; Editor’s Pick
Get 100% + 100 FS Bonus | Sign up and get your first deposit bonus
7Bit Live Casino offers a thrilling and immersive gaming experience that will keep you coming back for more. They pride themselves on providing top-quality live dealer games that offer the excitement and atmosphere of a real-life casino.
Their live dealers are highly trained professionals who are knowledgeable, friendly, and engaging, providing an enjoyable and interactive gaming experience.
They understand the importance of a seamless user experience, which is why they offer fast loading times, easy navigation, and features like live chat, allowing you to interact with dealers and other players during the game.
Top Games Offered by 7Bit Live Casinos:
Here are some of the top games offered by 7Bit Live Casino:
Roulette:
Roulette is a very popular casino game, and 7Bit Live Casino offers several variations of the game, including European Roulette, American Roulette, and Lightning Roulette. The game is played with a live dealer and allows players to place a variety of bets, from single numbers to even/odd and red/black.
Baccarat:
Baccarat is a simple but exciting game that has been enjoyed by casino enthusiasts for many years, and 7Bit Live Casino offers several variations of the game, including Live Baccarat and Speed Baccarat. The game is played with a live dealer and provides a fast-paced and engaging gaming experience.
Monopoly Live:
Monopoly Live is another innovative game that has been designed to bring the classic board game to life. The game is played with a live dealer and features a large wheel with different segments, each offering a unique prize. Players can also enter the bonus game, which allows them to play a virtual version of the classic board game.
Highlights:
Anonymity: The casino uses encryption technology to protect user data, ensuring anonymity and confidentiality.
Reputation: The casino has a strong reputation in the industry for its high-quality games and excellent customer service.
Game Selection: Over 4,000 games from top software providers. (4.6/5)
Bonuses and Promotions: 7BitCasino offers a generous welcome bonus package of up to 1.5 BTC, as well as ongoing promotions, including daily cashback, and weekly reload bonuses. (4.5/5)
Average RTP: High average return to player rate of 93.45%.
Banking (4.6/5):
7BitCasino accepts USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOG, and USDT as payment options, making it a great choice for players who prefer to use digital currencies.
The casino also accepts traditional payment methods such as credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.
Mobile Compatibility (4.8/5)
The casino's website is fully optimized for mobile devices, but some games may not be available on the mobile version.
Wagering Requirements:
7BitCasino has a wagering requirement of 40x for most bonuses, which is slightly higher than other online casinos.
Pros
Accessible on multiple devices, including desktop and mobile.
A great way to improve your casino skills without the pressure of playing in a live casino.
A user-friendly and visually appealing platform.
Different games to choose from.
Cons
It can be easy to get carried away and spend more money than you intended.
It can be tempting to keep playing even when you're on a losing streak.
Click here to check exclusive offers on 7Bit
#2. Bitstarz (4.8/5) - Preferred Online Casino For Live BlackJack
Claim $500 OR 500 BTC + 180 Free Spins
Bitstarz Live Casino brings the thrill of the casino straight to your fingertips! Their live casino offers an exciting and immersive gaming experience that rivals the atmosphere of a real-life casino.
They understand that a seamless user experience is essential, which is why they offer fast loading times, easy navigation, and features like live chat, allowing you to interact with dealers and other players during the game.
They are dedicated to providing an exceptional gaming experience that meets the highest standards of quality and professionalism.
Top Games Offered by Bitstarz Live Casinos
Dream Catcher is a newer and more innovative game that has become increasingly popular in live casinos. The game is played with a live dealer and features a large spinning wheel with different numbers and multipliers. Players can place bets on where they think the wheel will stop, with the chance to win big payouts.
Highlights:
Anonymity: It keeps the identity and privacy of the users safe
Reputation: The casino has a strong reputation in the industry
Game Selection: The casino boasts over 3,000 games from top software providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and more. (4.6/5)
Bonuses and Promotions: Offers a lucrative welcome bonus package of up to $2000 or 5 BTC, spread over the first four deposits. It also has ongoing promotions, including daily reload bonuses, free spins, and slot races. The casino also has a loyalty program that rewards players with exclusive benefits and rewards. (4.9/5)
Average RTP: High average return to player rate of 96.5% (5/5)
Banking
Bitstarz Casino offers a range of secure banking options for both deposits and withdrawals, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. (4.7/5)
Mobile Compatibility
The casino's website is fully optimized for mobile devices. (5/5)
Wagering Requirements:
Bitstarz Casino has a wagering requirement of 40x
Pros
You can take your time making decisions
No travel Required
You do not have to worry about spilling your cards mistakenly.
Cons
Can’t Touch the cards.
Potential for distractions.
Click here to check exclusive offers on BitStarz
#3. Slots.lv (4.7/5) - Popular For Playing Online Slots
CLAIM UP TO $7,500 IN WELCOME BONUSES
Slots.lv’s amazing technology ensures that you can see every card dealt, every spin of the wheel, and every roll of the dice, all in stunning high definition. You can even chat with other players at the table, just like you would in a real casino.
Whether you're an experienced player or new to the world of online gaming, their friendly and knowledgeable dealers will guide you through every step of the game, ensuring that you have the best possible experience.
And with their 24/7 customer support team, you can rest assured that any issues or questions you have will be quickly and efficiently resolved.
Top Games Offered by Slots.lv Live Casinos:
Their live dealer games are a particular highlight, with real dealers hosting games in real-time from their state-of-the-art studio. You can watch as the cards are dealt, the roulette wheel is spun, or the dice are rolled, all from the comfort of your own home.
Their video slots are also a big draw, with hundreds of games to choose from, including all the latest titles from top developers. Whether you're looking for classic three-reel slots or the latest video slots with bonus features and stunning graphics, they have it all.
From classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, to cutting-edge video slots and specialty games, they have something for everyone.
Highlights
Anonymity: Players can enjoy a safe and secure gaming experience without worrying about their personal information being compromised.
Reputation: The casino has received high ratings and positive reviews from players and industry experts alike.
Game Selection: Over 400 games from top software providers. (4.5/5)
Bonuses and Promotions: Slots. lv offers a variety of bonuses and promotions, including a generous welcome bonus for new players, which includes a 300% deposit match up to $1,500 on the first deposit, and a 100% deposit match up to $500 on the next eight deposits. In total, new players can receive up to $5,000 in bonus cash. (4.2/5)
Average RTP: High average return to player rate of 93.98%.
Banking (4.0/5)
Slots. lv supports a variety of payment methods, including credit cards and Bitcoin. Withdrawals are fast and reliable.
Mobile Compatibility (4.2/5)
Slots. lv has a mobile-friendly site that offers a good gaming experience on mobile devices.
Wagering Requirements:
Slots. lv has a reasonable wagering requirement of 35x for most bonuses.
Pros
Convenient
Variety of Games
Bonuses and Promotions
Mobile Friendly
Cons
Cannot Read the Opponent
Click here to check exclusive offers on Slots.lv
#4. SuperSlots (4.6/5) - Play Live Casino Games With Real Money
Super Slots Live Casino is a destination for those who love the thrill of live dealer games.Their modern technology ensures that you can enjoy crystal-clear visuals and smooth gameplay, making you feel as though you're sitting right at the table in a real casino.
And with their interactive chat feature, you can communicate with your dealer and fellow players, creating a truly social gaming experience.
Super Slots Live Casino takes pride in offering a safe and secure gaming environment, with top-notch customer service available around the clock.
Top Games Offered by Super Slots Live Casinos
Super Slots Live Casino offers an incredible selection of games that are sure to satisfy every type of player. From classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, to thrilling video slots and specialty games, they have it all!
Their live dealer games are a particular highlight, with friendly and professional dealers hosting games in real-time from their futuristic studio. You can watch as the cards are dealt, the roulette wheel is spun, or the dice are rolled, all while interacting with your dealer and fellow players in real-time.
Their video slots are another major draw, with hundreds of titles to choose from, featuring everything from classic three-reel games to the latest video slots with exciting bonus features and huge jackpots.
And for those looking for something a little different, their specialty games offer plenty of excitement, with options like keno, bingo, and scratch cards.
Highlights:
Anonymity: Users can remain anonymous, protecting their privacy and identity.
Reputation: The casino's reputation within the industry is exemplary
Game Selection: 400+ games from top software providers. (5/5)
Welcome Bonus: Super Slots blackjack online offers a generous welcome bonus package to new players, with bonuses available on their first three deposits.
With a minimum deposit of $25, players can receive up to $6,000 in bonuses, as well as 50 free spins on select games. This provides players with plenty of opportunities to try out the casino's games and potentially win big.
Banking (4.2/5)
Super Slots Live Casinos offers a wide range of deposit options for both fiat and cryptocurrencies, providing players with flexibility and convenience when it comes to funding their accounts. With options such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, players can easily make deposits using their preferred payment method.
Mobile Compatibility (4.1/5)
Super Slots blackjack online has a fully optimized mobile version of its site, offering a seamless and responsive mobile gaming experience.
Wagering Requirements:
Super Slots has a wagering requirement of 45x for most bonuses.
Pros
A user-friendly platform with stunning graphics.
Exciting opportunities for big wins, especially with Progressive Blackjack and unique variations of the game.
The added thrill of Live Dealer Blackjack, where you can play against a live dealer via a video stream.
Cons
Some players may miss the tactile feel of physical cards and chips.
Click here to check exclusive offers on SuperSlots
#5. Ignition (4.5/5) - Best For Variety of Online Live Dealer Casino Games
Claim a 300% bonus match up to $3,000
Ignition Live Casino offers a wide range of live dealer games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. Their live dealers are professional, friendly, and knowledgeable, creating a welcoming and immersive gaming experience for their players.
But that's not all - they also offer a seamless user experience with fast loading times, easy navigation, and features like live chat, allowing you to interact with dealers and other players during the game.
Top Games Offered by Ignition Live Casinos
Here are some of the top games offered by Ignition Live Casino:
Blackjack:
Blackjack is one of the most popular casino games, and Ignition Live Casino offers multiple variations of the game, including Classic Blackjack, Early Payout Blackjack, and Infinite Blackjack. The game is played with a live dealer and provides a thrilling and immersive experience for players.
Roulette:
Roulette is another classic casino game, and Ignition Live Casino offers several variations of the game, including American Roulette, European Roulette, and Lightning Roulette. The game is played with a live dealer and allows players to place a variety of bets, from single numbers to even/odd and red/black.
Baccarat:
Baccarat is a game of chance that has been popular for centuries, and Ignition Live Casino offers several variations of the game, including Live Baccarat, Speed Baccarat, and Baccarat Squeeze. The game is played with a live dealer and provides a fast-paced and exciting gaming experience.
Dream Catcher:
Dream Catcher is a newer and more innovative game that has become increasingly popular in recent years. The game is played with a live dealer and features a large spinning wheel with different numbers and multipliers.
Super Sic Bo:
Super Sic Bo is another newer game that has become popular in live casinos. The game is played with a live dealer and features a set of dice that are rolled in a special container.
Highlights:
Anonymity: Users can play at the casino without revealing their personal information, ensuring privacy and security.
Reputation: The casino has a strong reputation in the industry
Game Selection: 2000+ games (5/5)
Bonuses and Promotions: Offers a lucrative welcome bonus package of up to $3,000, spread over the first two deposits.
It also has ongoing promotions, including a weekly boost bonus, refer-a-friend bonus, and weekly poker freerolls. The casino also has a loyalty program that rewards players with exclusive benefits and rewards. (5/5)
Average RTP: High average return to player rate of 98.5%
Banking (5/5)
Ignition Casino accepts USD, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin as payment options, making it a great choice for players who prefer to use digital currencies.
The casino also accepts traditional payment methods such as credit cards and bank transfers.
Mobile Compatibility (5/5)
The casino's website is fully optimized for mobile devices
Wagering Requirements:
Ignition Casino has a wagering requirement of 25x
Pros
Games on Ignition move quickly.
Ignition uses certified random number generators.
Secure payment methods to ensure fair gameplay
You can play from anywhere, at any time, using your desktop, laptop, or mobile device.
Cons
No physical atmosphere.
Click here to check exclusive offers on Ignition
#6. Betflip (4.5/5) - Excellent Selection Of Live Dealer Games Online
*Get a 150% bonus up to 1 BTC
They're flipping the world of online gaming on its head! At Betflip. They're all about providing their players with a fun, exciting, and rewarding gaming experience. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newbie looking to dip your toes into the world of online gaming, they've got everything you need to enjoy yourself and win big.
One of the things that sets Betflip apart from the competition is their commitment to innovation. They’re constantly looking for new ways to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of online gaming, from their massive game selection to their cutting-edge platform and unbeatable bonuses.
If you're looking for big bonuses and promotions, you've come to the right place. They offer a wide range of bonuses, including welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and regular promotions that will keep you coming back for more.
Top Games Offered by Betflip Live Casinos:
Betflip Live Casino, they offer an impressive range of games that cater to every type of player, whether you're a seasoned pro or a casual gamer.
Their live dealer games are a major highlight, featuring real dealers hosting games in real-time from their cutting-edge studio. You can watch as the cards are dealt, the roulette wheel is spun, or the dice are rolled, all while chatting with your dealer and fellow players in real-time.
But that's not all! Betflip Live Casino also boasts an incredible collection of video slots, featuring everything from classic three-reel games to the latest video slots with bonus features and huge jackpots.
And for those who love a bit of variety, their specialty games offer plenty of excitement, with options like keno, bingo, and scratch cards.
Highlights
Anonymity: Betflip stands out for its strong commitment to user anonymity and privacy, with no KYC required for registration.
Reputation: The casino has a strong reputation in the industry for fast and reliable payouts.
Game Selection: Over 2,000 games from top software providers. (4.4/5)
Bonuses and Promotions: Betflip offers a variety of bonuses and promotions, including a lucrative welcome bonus for new players, which includes a 111% deposit match up to €1,500 and 100 free spins, or a 111% Sports Bonus up to €1,500. This bonus is available for the first ten independent deposits, making it a great way to kickstart your gaming experience. (4.3/5)
Average RTP: High average return to player rate of 96.60%.
Banking (4.5/5)
Betflip supports a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and traditional options. Withdrawals are fast and reliable.
Mobile Compatibility (4.4/5)
Betflip has a fully optimized mobile version of their site, offering a seamless and responsive mobile gaming experience.
Wagering Requirements:
BetflipCasino has a wagering requirement of 45x for most bonuses
Pros
Exclusive games like Minesweeper and Plinko that you won't find at other Live casinos.
Live dealer games for an immersive casino experience.
24/7 customer support to help you with any issues.
Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted for easy and secure transactions.
Cons
No sportsbook or other betting options beyond casino games.
Click here to check exclusive offers on Betflip
#7. Mirax (4.3/5) - Recommended Live Casino Bonuses
Get Up To a $1500 Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins
Mirax Live Casino is the ultimate destination for those who love live dealer games. And with their interactive chat feature, you can communicate with your dealer and fellow players, creating a truly social gaming experience.
Mirax Live Casino takes pride in offering a safe and secure gaming environment, with top-notch customer service available around the clock.
Top Games Offered by Mirax Live Casinos:
Mirax Live Casino offers an impressive array of games that cater to every type of player. From live dealer games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, to video slots and specialty games, they've got it all.
Their video slots selection is truly impressive, with hundreds of titles to choose from, including classic three-reel games and the latest video slots with exciting bonus features and huge jackpots.
And for those who want to try something different, their specialty games offer plenty of excitement, with options like keno, bingo, and scratch cards.
Highlights:
Anonymity: The casino uses encryption technology to protect user data, ensuring anonymity and confidentiality.
Reputation: It is a reliable and reputable online casino that offers a high-quality gaming experience.
Game Selection: Over 1,500 games from top software providers. (4.8/5)
Welcome Bonus: Mirax Casino offers a generous welcome bonus package to new players, with bonuses and free spins available on their first four deposits.
With a minimum deposit of just 1 mBTC or 20 EUR, players can receive up to 1.5 BTC or 190 EUR in bonuses, as well as 200 free spins on select games. This provides players with plenty of opportunities to try out the casino's games and potentially win big.
Banking (4.2/5)
Mirax Casino offers a wide range of deposit options for both fiat and cryptocurrencies, providing players with flexibility and convenience when it comes to funding their accounts. With options such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, players can easily make deposits using their preferred payment method.
Mobile Compatibility (4.1/5)
Mirax Casino has a fully optimized mobile version of its site, offering a seamless and responsive mobile gaming experience.
Wagering Requirements
Mirax Casino has a wagering requirement of 50x for most bonuses.
Pros
Mobile compatibility
Fast and secure payments
High-quality graphics
Cons
Strict withdrawal policies.
Limited bonuses
Click here to check exclusive offers on Mirax
#8. Cafe Casino (4.3/5) - Best Online Casino To Win Real Money
*Welcome bonus 350% up to $1500
At Cafe Casino it is all about creating a fun and interactive environment where players can come together and enjoy their favorite games. This casino features a wide range of games that cater to every taste and preference. From slots to table games to specialty games, they've got it all.
Their games are powered by some of the top software providers in the industry, ensuring that you get to experience the latest and greatest games with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay. They use the latest encryption technology to keep your personal and financial information safe and secure at all times.
Top Games Offered by Cafe Casino Live Casinos:
They offer an extensive selection of games that cater to all types of players, but some of their top games include:
Video Slots - Cafe Casino Live Casino offers an impressive selection of video slots, featuring everything from classic three-reel games to the latest video slots with exciting bonus features and massive jackpots.
Specialty Games - If you're looking for something different, they offer a variety of specialty games, including keno, bingo, and scratch cards.
Blackjack - This classic game is always a fan favorite, and at Cafe Casino Live Casino, they offer a wide variety of blackjack variations. From traditional blackjack to exciting variations like Zappit Blackjack and Perfect Pairs, you're sure to find a game that suits your style.
Highlights:
Anonymity: The use of anonymity ensures that users' identities and personal data are kept confidential.
Reputation: The casino has built a strong reputation for its game selection, fast payouts, and excellent customer support. (4.0/5)
Game Selection: A broad range of over 300 games from top software providers.
Bonus: Cafe Casino offers a generous welcome bonus package to new players, with a 350% match bonus of up to $1,500 on their first deposit. Additionally, players can receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on their next two deposits, providing ample opportunities to boost their bankroll.
Banking (3.9/5)
Cafe Casino offers a variety of banking options, including traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Withdrawals are processed quickly and efficiently, with most requests processed within 24-48 hours.
Mobile Compatibility (4.0/5)
Cafe Casino online has a fully optimized mobile version of its site, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games on the go. The mobile site is responsive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate and play games.
Pros
Top-notch customer support that is available 24/7.
Safe and secure platform that uses the latest encryption technology.
Easy-to-use website and mobile app.
Accepts a variety of payment methods for convenient deposits and withdrawals.
Cons
The lack of physical interaction with other players.
Click here to check exclusive offers on Cafe Casino
#9. Bovada (4.2/5) - Popular Live Dealer Games And High Payouts
Bovada is one of the most trusted names in online gaming, and their live casino is no exception. With their immersive gaming experience, you'll feel like you're right there in the casino. Plus, with their top-notch security measures and 24/7 customer support, you can play with peace of mind.
Top Games Offered by Bovada Live Casino:
Bovada Casino offers a wide variety of games that cater to every type of player. Whether you're a fan of classic table games, video slots, or specialty games, they've got you covered.
From blackjack and roulette to baccarat and more, their live dealer games offer an immersive experience that's second to none.
They offer hundreds of titles, including classic three-reel games, the latest video slots, and progressive jackpot games with massive payouts.
Highlights
Anonymity: Bovada Live Casino provides a safe and private gaming experience for players who value anonymity.
Reputation: Its reputation for Live Casino is positive and provides fair gameplay and reliable payouts.
Game Selection: They offer a variety of Live Casino games, including classic and modern variations.
Banking (4/5)
Bovada offers a range of banking options for Live Casino players, including credit cards, Bitcoin, and bank transfers. Withdrawals can be made via check, Bitcoin, or bank wire, and fees may apply.
Mobile compatibility(4.2/ 5)
Bovada's Live Casino platform is fully optimized for mobile devices, allowing players to enjoy the game on the go. The mobile version of the site is easy to navigate and provides access to all the same games and features as the desktop version.
Wagering Requirements
Bovada's Live Casino platform has specific wagering requirements that players must meet before they can withdraw any winnings. These requirements vary depending on the game and the bonus offered, but they typically require players to bet a certain amount of money before they can cash out.
Pros
Variety of Live Casino games and table limits
A reliable and secure banking system with multiple options
Positive reputation among most players for fair gameplay and reliable payouts
Option for live dealer games
Cons
Slow customer support
Not available in all countries
Click here to check exclusive offers on Bovada
#10. Wild Casinos (3.9/5) - Known For Real Money Live Sports Betting
*$5000 welcome bonus!
Wild casinos are powered by some of the industry's top software providers, ensuring that you get to experience the latest and greatest games with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay.
Their website is protected by SSL encryption technology, ensuring that your personal and financial information is kept confidential at all times. They also offer a variety of banking options, allowing you to make deposits and withdrawals with ease.
They believe that their players should be treated like VIPs, which is why they offer a range of bonuses and promotions, including welcome bonuses, free spins, and cashback offers, to give you more opportunities to win big.
Top Casino Games offered by Wild Casino
They offer a wild selection of games that will keep you entertained and engaged for hours on end. With some of the hottest titles in the industry, their game library is packed with a variety of games that cater to every taste and preference.
They offer a wide selection of classic and modern slot games, featuring stunning graphics and exciting bonus features. From popular titles like Starburst and Gonzo's Quest to newer releases like Dead or Alive 2 and Jumanji
Wild Casino offers a variety of options. They have all the classics, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as several variations of each game. With immersive graphics and smooth gameplay, their table games provide an authentic casino experience right from the comfort of your own home.
Highlights:
Anonymity: Provides a secure way for users to protect their personal information.
Reputation: The industry regards the casino highly due to its reputation.
Game Selection: A broad range of over 300 games from top software providers. (4.1/5)
Welcome Bonus: Wild Casino offers a generous welcome bonus package to new players, with a 250% match bonus of up to $5,000 on their first deposit. Additionally, players can receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on their next four deposits, providing ample opportunities to boost their bankroll.
Banking (4.0/5)
Wild Casino online offers a variety of banking options, including traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Withdrawals are processed quickly and efficiently, with most requests processed within 48 hours.
Mobile Compatibility (4.1/5)
Wild Casino has a fully optimized mobile version of its site, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games on the go. The mobile site is responsive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate and play games on smaller screens.
Wagering Requirements:
Wild Casino has a wagering requirement of 30x for most bonuses.
Pros
Wide variety of games, including live dealer games
Generous welcome bonus and ongoing promotions
Multiple deposit and withdrawal options
Mobile-friendly website and games
Cons
High minimum withdrawal amounts
Limited selection of video poker games.
Click here to check exclusive offers on Wild Casino
How do we choose and Evaluate the Best Live Casinos?
Here's what we look for when evaluating live casinos:
Game Selection:
One of the most important factors when evaluating live online casinos for real money is the game selection. The best live casinos should offer a wide variety of games to choose from, including classics like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as newer games like Dream Catcher and Lightning Roulette. We also looked for casinos that offer different variations of each game to cater to all skill levels and playing styles.
Quality of Live Dealers:
The quality of live dealers can make or break a live casino experience. We looked for casinos that offer professional, friendly, and engaging dealers who create a welcoming atmosphere and make the gaming experience more enjoyable. We also looked for dealers who are knowledgeable about the games and can provide guidance and assistance when needed.
User Experience:
The user experience is also an important factor to consider when evaluating live casinos. We looked for casinos that are easy to navigate, have fast loading times, and offer a seamless gaming experience across all devices. We also looked for casinos that offer features like live chat, which allows players to interact with dealers and other players during the game.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Bonuses and promotions can make a big difference when it comes to choosing a live casino. We looked for casinos that offer generous welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and loyalty programs that reward players for their loyalty. We also looked for casinos that have reasonable wagering requirements and terms and conditions that are easy to understand.
Security and Licensing:
Security and licensing are crucial when it comes to online gaming. We looked for casinos that are licensed by reputable gaming authorities. We also looked for casinos that use SSL encryption technology to protect players' personal and financial information.
Payment Options:
The best live casinos should offer a variety of payment options to cater to players from different regions and with different preferences. We looked for casinos that offer popular payment methods like credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers, as well as newer options like cryptocurrencies.
Customer Support:
Last but not least, customer support is an important factor when evaluating live casinos. We looked for casinos that offer multiple ways to get in touch with customer support, including live chat, email, and phone. We also looked for casinos that have knowledgeable and responsive support agents who can help players with any issues or questions they may have.
Factors to choose Best Live Casinos in 2023:
To help you make the right choice, we've put together a list of factors to consider when choosing the best live casino:
Reputation and Trustworthiness
One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a live casino is reputation and trustworthiness. Look for casinos that are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities, and have a history of treating players fairly and transparently.
Game Selection and Quality
The game selection and quality are also important factors to consider. Make sure the games are of high quality with smooth gameplay, realistic graphics, and fair payouts.
Software Providers
The software providers that power the games at a live casino can have a big impact on your gaming experience.
Bonuses and Promotions
Many live casinos offer generous bonuses and promotions to new and existing players. Look for casinos that offer attractive welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and loyalty programs to get the most out of your gaming experience.
Payment Options and Security
Look for casinos that use advanced encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information, and offer fast and secure payment methods, such as e-wallets, credit cards, or bank transfers.
Mobile Compatibility
With the rise of mobile gaming, it's important to choose a live casino that is mobile-friendly and compatible with your device. Look for casinos that offer a seamless mobile experience with no download required, and are optimized for both iOS and Android devices.
Customer Support
It is an important factor to consider when choosing a live casino. Look for casinos that offer 24/7 support through multiple channels, including email, phone, and live chat.
Benefits of Best Live Casinos
Here are just a few of the benefits of live casinos:
Financial Privacy
One of the most significant benefits of live casinos is financial privacy. Unlike traditional land-based casinos, live casinos offer players the opportunity to make deposits and withdrawals anonymously, without the need to share sensitive financial information.
Low Fees
Another advantage of live casinos is low fees. Many online casinos charge low or no fees for deposits and withdrawals, which can save players a significant amount of money in the long run.
Play from Anywhere
Live casinos allow players to enjoy their favorite games from anywhere, at any time. Whether you're at home, on the go, or even on vacation, you can log in to your favorite live casino and start playing.
Bigger, Better Bonuses
Live casinos often offer bigger and better bonuses than traditional land-based casinos. This is because online casinos have lower overhead costs, which allows them to offer more generous bonuses to their players. These bonuses can come in the form of welcome bonuses, loyalty rewards, and other promotions, which can significantly boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning.
Why Choose Live Casinos Over Traditional Casinos?
Here are some of the top reasons why you should consider choosing a live casino over a traditional casino:
Convenience
One of the most significant advantages of live casinos is the convenience they offer. With a live casino, you can play your favorite games from the comfort of your own home using a computer or mobile device.
Variety of Games
Live casinos offer a wider variety of games compared to traditional casinos. This is because live casinos don't have to worry about physical space limitations, meaning they can offer more games to their players.
Realistic Gaming Experience
Live casinos offer a realistic gaming experience that is hard to match at a traditional casino. With live casinos, you get to interact with real dealers and other players in real-time, creating a more immersive and authentic gaming experience.
Bonuses and Promotions
Live casinos offer a wide range of bonuses and promotions to their players. This includes welcome bonuses, loyalty rewards, and other incentives that can boost your bankroll and improve your chances of winning.
Financial Privacy
Live casinos offer players greater financial privacy compared to traditional casinos. With live casinos, you can make deposits and withdrawals anonymously, without having to share sensitive financial information.
FAQs About The Best Live Dealer Online Casinos
Q1. What benefits can I expect from playing at a live casino?
Live casinos offer a realistic gaming experience, a wider variety of games, better bonuses, and greater financial privacy.
Q2. What games are available at live casinos?
Live casinos offer a range of games including classic table games like blackjack and roulette, modern video slots, and poker.
Q3. What is Provably Fair and why is it important in live casinos?
Provably Fair is a cryptographic technology used to verify the fairness of games. It ensures that the outcome of each game is random and unbiased.
Q4. How can I make deposits and withdrawals at a live casino?
Live casinos offer a range of payment methods including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.
Q5. How do I know if a live casino is offering fair odds?
Make sure the live casino is using a certified random number generator (RNG) and has been audited by a reputable third-party testing agency.
Q6. What kind of bonuses can I expect from a live casino?
Live casinos offer a range of bonuses including welcome bonuses, loyalty rewards, and cashback offers.
You May Also Like:
Best Online Bingo Games: Top Virtual Bingo Sites To Earn Real Money
Best Casino Apps That Pay Real Money For Game Variety & Bonuses
Best Online Gambling Sites: Real Money Online Casinos Ranked by Bonuses
Best Roulette Sites: Where to Play Online Roulette Games For Real Money
Online Bingo Games: Top Virtual Bingo Sites To Play & Earn Real Money
Conclusion On The Best Live Casinos!
The reputation of the casino, the variety of games offered, the level of safety and security, and the availability of bonuses are all important factors to consider.
Live casinos offer numerous benefits such as financial privacy, low fees, and the ability to play from anywhere. These benefits make them a popular choice among players who want a realistic gaming experience without the hassle of visiting a traditional casino.
While there are many reputable live casinos to choose from, Ignition stands out as one of the best. With a wide selection of games from leading software providers, high levels of security and player protection, and generous bonuses, Ignition offers an exceptional gaming experience.
Disclaimer: Have some fun gambling responsibly! This site is only for adults 18 and above. Please don't take the content on this website as professional gambling advice. Always be aware of the potential risks of gambling, such as monetary losses.
If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Or visit these organizations for free online gambling addiction resources:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.