Sponsored Content Provided by Machines Agency
Studies show that half of all men have some sort of hair loss by the age of 50. So it's a coin toss whether or not we will deal with hair loss before then. But don't worry—about 50 million other guys in the United States deal with the same exact issue.
While some men start to lose their hair in high school, others see more of a change as mature adults. Balding can be distressing psychologically and emotionally. However, the physical part of losing hair shouldn't hurt. Still, seeing a hairline slowly recede and then all together fall out can take its toll on any of us.
Different Kinds of Hair Loss
While many of us think that hair loss is male-pattern baldness, there are other causes that could result in losing hair.
Alopecia Areata
The body's immune system may start to attack hair follicles, resulting in a disease known as alopecia areata. This disease attacks hair follicles anywhere on the body, including the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, ears, and nose. Alopecia areata is treatable with medication to help stimulate growth.
Diet
What we eat and drink can have massive effects on hair loss. Usually, hair falls out due to a lack of specific nutrients. Diets low in iron and protein could have an impact on hair health. The same is true for those not getting enough biotin or zinc. Eating a healthy and balanced diet is essential to help prevent hair loss.
Friction
Targeted hair loss spots on the head could be as simple as identifying friction. Wearing a hard hat all day, glasses with tight frames, or baseball caps could result in hair loss. The daily wear and tear of the item on the hair follicle could permanently damage the follicle itself. Consider choosing a larger hat or glasses that aren't as close cut to the hair.
Hair pulling is another form of friction that could result in hair loss. Constantly tugging on a particular area of hair can damage those hair follicles.
Hair Damage
For those men who color, perm, or relax their hair, it could be doing more harm than good. Hair follicles are sensitive to chemicals and products, especially when used over a long period of time.
Other reasons for hair loss include hairstyles that are too tight or pull on the hair follicles, resulting in bald spots. This type of hair loss is called traction alopecia. Once a hair follicle is deeply damaged, it can’t grow hair anymore.
Illness or Stress
Recovering from an illness or operation may put the body into overdrive as it works to repair itself. Some men experience hair loss during these times, especially if fighting a prolonged infection or illness. Stress is another key factor in hair loss, and many of us may not even realize that the stress of life is causing physical changes in our bodies. Usually, hair grows back between 6-9 months after an illness or period of stress.
Infection
Talk to a doctor right away if scales or inflamed areas appear on the head. Scalp infections can create bald spots or attack hair follicles called scarring alopecia. Some sexually transmitted infections (STI) can also lead to hair loss if not treated. Itching or burning sensations can be the first sign of a scalp infection.
Male Pattern Baldness
Also known as androgenetic alopecia, male pattern baldness is a slow progression of hair loss over the course of a man's life. Usually, it starts with a receding hairline at the top of the head or with thinning areas of hair. Male pattern baldness is believed to be caused by a mixture of genetics, hormones, and age.
Medication
Prescription medications often come with a wide range of side effects. Double-check any medications to see if hair loss could be a side effect. Talk to a doctor about changing the prescription if needed. An excess of Vitamin A could also cause hair loss, and some men that use retinoid products may notice this issue.
Scalp Psoriasis
Another cause of hair loss could be scalp psoriasis. This is a common skin condition that results in red, scaly, or raised patches on the scalp. Scalp psoriasis often starts with a small patch of skin and then may spread. These patches can appear on the back of the neck or behind the ears as well.
About half of people with psoriasis in other areas of the body also develop scalp psoriasis. Talk to a doctor or dermatologist about treating scalp psoriasis to promote hair growth.
Progression of Hair Loss
While some men may experience variations of hair loss, there is a usual pattern where hair loss begins. The signs of hair loss are very gradual, so it is hard to notice right when it is starting. Hair loss can often feel like it sneaks up on us because it is noticed after the fact.
We should also mention that it is normal to lose hair every day. Most adults will lose 50-100 hairs a day through brushing and styling. Our bodies are continually growing new hairs and shedding old ones, so there is no need to worry if a few hairs are noticed throughout the day.
Thinning Hair
One of the first signs of hair loss is thinning of the hair itself. While the hair strand isn't thinning, the number of hair follicles in one place is thinning. Areas of the hair where the scalp is now visible, when before it was not, means that hair is thinning.
Receding Hairline
Many men notice that hair begins to recede from the top of the forehead. A receding hairline could happen in a straight line, but many men experience two spots on either side of the middle part that begin to recede first. Again, a receding hairline is a slow and gradual process.
Widening Part
If the hair is usually parted the same way every day, hair loss could be noticed by the part widening over time. What used to be a thin line in a hair part could grow to become a wider part over the course of a few years.
Thinner Ponytail
For men with longer hair who pull it back into a ponytail, hair loss could be noticed due to the overall thickness of the ponytail itself. What used to take a few turns of the hairband to secure may need more turns now because there is less hair overall.
Sudden Hair Loss
Typically, men experience a slow progression of hair loss that is hard to pinpoint when it begins. However, unexpected or sudden hair loss could not be male pattern baldness at all but rather a more serious health concern. If hair is falling out in a short period of time, it is definitely time to see the doctor.
Hair Loss Treatments
While some men are perfectly fine with losing their hair, the majority of us may want to try something to help keep it.
Shampoos
Some shampoos include different chemicals or additives that can help with hair loss as well. These shampoos often have vitamin-rich ingredients that nourish the skin and hair follicles. Some also have added ketoconazole or pyrithione zinc to help with hair loss.
Medication
There are currently two approved FDA medications available for men who want to battle hair loss.
Minoxidil
Minoxidil, also known as the brand Rogaine®, is a topical solution that is available over the counter. It comes in 2-5% strengths and helps slow down hair loss and stimulate new hair growth. Results widely vary, with some men seeing significant progress while others see no new hair growth.
Finasteride
Also known as Propecia®, finasteride is a prescription medication that is only available when prescribed by a doctor. Propecia® is an oral pill that targets the hormone responsible for hair loss. It is not recommended for women and usually works better in the early stages of hair loss when the hair starts to recede or thin at the crown.
Laser Therapy
Using laser therapy for hair loss is another way to help treat this condition. Laser therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy, specifically targets the follicles that need the most help. Some men have success with laser therapy, but many treatments are usually required to see results.
Hair Implants
Another option to help treat hair loss includes hair implants. This is where artificial hair is surgically inserted into the scalp. Synthetic hair is placed in areas of thinning or balding spots that mimic the color and texture of natural hair.
Hair Transplant
Some men who want to take a dramatic step in addressing hair loss may choose hair transplants. These operations include taking a strip of hair from the back of the head that is not as affected by hormones or baldness and moving it to the areas that need the most help. Another option is to individually transplant hair follicles from the back of the head to the balding areas. Hair transplants are often expensive and not covered by any kind of health insurance.
Caring for Hair Loss
In addition to refraining from wearing tight-fitting caps, hats, or glasses, our routine may also need a slight change when it comes to caring for a head with hair loss. While it is customary for many of us to shampoo our hair daily, or maybe even twice a day, recent findings suggest that daily washing is not so great.
Our hair has natural oil around the follicle that is actually beneficial for overall hair health. While many shampoos support natural oils, some may strip the skin of this essential oil, resulting in damaged pores and follicles. Consider spreading out shampoos every other day if the hair is pretty greasy or longer if hair can handle a few days between cleans. Doing so is just another small way we can help our hair stay where it is.
Now for 10 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men
Many of us who start to notice thinning or balding spots want to begin with a treatment that is easy to use. While results always vary, it is best to choose a shampoo that helps nourish the skin and uses ingredients that stimulate good hair health. Check out these 10 best hair loss shampoos for men to try this year.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
Help strengthen and nourish the hair that we have with Blu Atlas Shampoo. This all-natural formula means that we don't need to ever worry about additional chemicals that could hurt our hair. This shampoo helps to fortify the hair from root to tip, increasing the overall health of the hair.
Jojoba protein is the star of this shampoo, with a bunch of vitamins that help support hair growth. Vitamin A, also known as retinol, aids the natural oils of each follicle to prevent hair breakage. Vitamin E helps maintain hair growth as a natural antioxidant to fight against free radicals and stress. Vitamin D stimulates follicles to grow hair, making Blu Atlas an easy choice as one of the best hair loss shampoos for men.
Blu Atlas Shampoo also includes aloe leaf as a natural moisturizer for the hair and scalp. Aloe helps calm and soothe irritated or stressed-out skin. It also is an antioxidant that has an additional dose of Vitamin A and Vitamin E. Aloe leaf provides Vitamin C as well, which helps reduce hair loss and improve hair growth.
To use this product, simply lather about a quarter-sized amount of shampoo into wet hair. Massage throughout the scalp, being careful to apply to thinning or balding spots. Rinse thoroughly with warm water until no foam remains.
2. Pura D’or Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo
Clinically tested to improve hair thinning, this Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo from Pura D'or is a great option for men with hair loss. The formula includes saw palmetto, which is an herbal treatment shown to help with the loss of hair. Pumpkin seed oil is another part of this unique blend that helps reduce the activity of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which is believed to cause hair loss in men. As an ingredient that is also rich in manganese, zinc, and Vitamin E, pumpkin seed oil is an integral part of this shampoo.
Niacin is another ingredient in Pura D'or Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo that helps prevent dryness and dandruff. Argan oil tops off the shampoo in an effort to moisturize and nourish the scalp. Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, can stimulate the keratin production in hair and wake up follicles to get to work. Nettle extract, red seaweed, and black cumin seed oil round out the jam-packed ingredient list of this shampoo.
We love that Pura D'or is a vegan product that is also environmentally manufactured. This product includes a whopping 17 different hair-stimulating ingredients that are hard to match.
3. Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Another addition to the top of the best hair loss shampoos for men list is the Anti-Dandruff Shampoo from Nizoral A-D. This option's key ingredient includes 1% ketoconazole, which helps fight off dandruff that can speed up hair loss. Ketoconazole is also anti-fungal, which helps men with scalp infections who also are experiencing hair thinning. Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo helps soothe itchiness and scaling as well.
We like that this shampoo pulls double duty in combating dandruff while also promoting hair health. Relieving just the itchiness can result in less damage to the hair and no more white flakes that cause embarrassment. The thickening and rich formula is a no-brainer when it comes to battling both hair loss and dandruff at the same time.
4. hims Thick Fix Shampoo
Help strengthen hair and fortify it against loss using the hims Thick Fix Shampoo. This brand is new to the men's skincare market, but that doesn't mean they are inexperienced. The addition of saw palmetto is a natural way to prevent the body from using testosterone to thin hair, which is a significant cause of balding for men. This fruit extract also makes hair silky, no matter our hair texture or type.
This Thick Fix Shampoo from hims works its magic in making even the thinnest areas of hair feel thicker. We love that hims is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and vegan for those of us who want to stick with a product that reflects our lifestyle.
5. Nioxin System 1 Cleanser Shampoo
Consider choosing the Nioxin System 1 Cleanser Shampoo for men with actively thinning hair. This brand creates multi-step systems depending on hair health and performance. This first system product is award-winning and a natural choice for men who notice hair thinning, while the second system in their lineup is a great option for men with androgenic alopecia.
This hair loss shampoo helps clear out clogged follicles by removing excess oil and residue that could hamper hair growth. We love that it smells great, which is sometimes hard to find in shampoos that tackle the critical job of helping thinning hair. Nioxin System 1 Cleanser Shampoo keeps hair nourished and happy with the backing of the Institute of Trichologists to boot.
6. Revita High Performance Stimulating Shampoo Hair Growth Formula
The Revita High Performance Stimulating Shampoo Hair Growth Formula includes a wide mix of healthy vitamins and nutrients to support hair growth. Caffeine stimulates the scalp and "wakes up" the hair follicles, while ketoconazole guards against flaking or scaling. This shampoo also includes niacinamide which upgrades the overall body and sheen of the hair as well.
Apple extract is an unusual addition to this shampoo's formula, which helps lower the risk of hair loss and shedding. Apple extract includes essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, potassium, copper, and magnesium.
Revita High Performance Stimulating Shampoo Hair Growth Formula is a best seller in the industry because it works on all different hair types. No matter if we are a 1A or a 4C, this shampoo can target all kinds of hair loss. Customers rave about the formulation of this product and appreciate the rigorous testing that it goes through before ever seeing store shelves. The brand suggests using the shampoo at least five times a week for a solid 90 days for ultimate results.
7. Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo
Wake up those dozing hair follicles with a boost of caffeine! Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo helps every strand of hair stand to attention with a dose of caffeine. This energy-doused shampoo stimulates hair growth and wakes up sleepy follicles that have taken a break recently.
As an award-winning shampoo for hair regrowth, Ultrax Labs is leading the charge in the best hair loss shampoos for men this year. We like that this product is safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and won't irritate the scalp.
Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo is cruelty-free, and many men report great success in how their hair feels after use. Who says that coffee and caffeine are only for the body's interior? Now we have a way to use the power of caffeine on the exterior areas as well.
8. Viviscal Man Full Force Fortifying Shampoo
While some best hair loss shampoos for men are pretty spendy, we don't have to break the budget for better hair health. Viviscal Man Full Force Fortifying Shampoo is a product that is easy on wallets yet strong on hair growth. It uses the power of biotin to help promote more hair growth and keratin and zinc for the ultimate in hair support.
Viviscal Man Full Force Fortifying Shampoo also includes the use of Ana:Tel, a proprietary complex which helps prolong the growth phase of hair and reduce fall out. Hair is strengthened with a dose of keravis to help prevent breakage and keep hair from taking a final bow.
9. GroMD Shampoo & Conditioner
This 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner is created by doctors for the specific goal of hair loss prevention. GroMD Shampoo & Conditioner is a tested product that many men swear by. The brand has years of research under its belt and includes an all-encompassing combination of ingredients and trademarked secret formulas, including Capixyl ™ and HairGenyl ™.
GroMD uses saw palmetto in their shampoo, which is a fruit extract that helps target the DHT in men that so often leads to hair loss. Licorice root prevents damage and hair loss and soothes the scalp. Stinging nettle is included to add silica and sulfur to the skin for hair health and shine. Caffeine and menthol also provide a sense of stimulation and urgency to the hair follicles themselves. Biotin, argan oil, and niacinamide are also used to nourish a healthy scalp.
The brand states that this shampoo can be used daily to help hair grow faster and increase the diameter of new hair strands. The smell and feel of this product also make the experience enjoyable. We love that GroMD Shampoo & Conditioner doesn't include any parabens, SLS, or sulfates that could cause issues as well.
10. Re:Line Biotin Thickening Shampoo
The final product in our 10 best hair loss shampoos for men includes the Biotin Thickening Shampoo from Re:Line. This product helps thicken up hair by using biotin to stimulate keratin growth and support hair follicles. Saw palmetto is another ingredient that helps cut down on the reaction of DHT, which often causes hair follicles to quit. Aloe vera helps soften and soothe the skin, while rosemary promotes better circulation in the body, which can help feed hair follicles as well.
We like that Re:Line Biotin Thickening Shampoo is hypoallergenic and natural, which is a plus for those of us with sensitive skin or prior skin issues. It is also free of sulfates and parabens, so we can be confident in using this product. For men with color-treated hair, this shampoo is safe as well and won't disrupt that modern look.
It is important to remember that hair loss affects almost half of men in the United States by a certain age. While thinning or bald spots may occur due to stress and environmental factors that we can change, there are situations where a balding head is a card we've been dealt. Still, there is no reason to feel bad for hair thinning or loss.
The first step to treating hair loss is to consider one of these 10 best hair loss shampoos for men. If shampoos don't work out in the end, consider one of the other treatment options available as a next step.
No matter if we have a full head of curly locks or a slick head with balding spots, remember that hair does not indicate our worth. Let's do what we can to put up a good fight and be satisfied with our efforts down the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.