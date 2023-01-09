Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Curly hair needs special attention. It gets more frizzy, tangled, and messy than straight hair. Finding the perfect conditioner for your hair, especially as a guy, can be a difficult task. With hundreds—if not thousands—of conditioners on the market, where do you even begin? We rounded up 10 of the best conditioners for curly hair men so you don’t have to worry about it.
1. Blu Atlas Conditioner
There are few companies out there that understand what men truly need in their personal care products. Blu Atlas is one of those companies, and it does it well. If you haven’t been living under a rock this year, then you’ve probably seen Blu Atlas featured in Forbes and Men’s Journal as one of the best new brands in the men’s care game.
Blu Atlas is an all-natural brand with all the products men need. You’ll find products with simple names like Deodorant, Body Wash, and Shampoo. On top of that, all Blu Atlas products are made in New York with the help of well-respected formulators.
One of our favorite products from this brand is its Conditioner. It is all-natural, lightweight, and nourishing. This means it's perfect for all hair types, including those prone to dullness, dryness, breakage, and frizz. If you think that sounds like your curly hair, then use Blu Atlas to seal in the moisture your hair needs while adding depth and restoring shine. This conditioner is a win-win for everyone.
2. Hair Conditioner for Men by Bevel
If your curls constantly get tangled, then we have just what your luscious locks need. As one of the many new brands on the market that specialize in men’s care, Bevel knows they have fierce competition. However, that hasn’t stopped them from finding an untapped niche in men’s hair care—detangling conditioner. Bevel Hair Conditioner moisturizes and detangles hair to bring out the natural curls in textured and thick hair. No more fighting with your comb or constantly running your fingers in your hair to keep it from tangling up throughout the day.
3. Brickell Men's Revitalizing Hair Conditioner
If your hair is dehydrated, then you know better than anyone how hard it is to manage curly hair when those strands are too dry to do anything with them. Thankfully, Brickell Men’s Products knows your struggle and has just what you need with their Revitalizing Hair Conditioner. This conditioner uses an organic thick aloe base that works to deliver other natural ingredients to your scalp and hair, leaving it looking healthier, fuller, and energized.
The unfused borage oil delivers omega-6 fatty acids to your roots to stimulate hair growth and prevent flakes, buildup, and dandruff. Meanwhile, avocado oil strengthens and moisturizes each strand of hair to restore your hair to a strong, soft, and full state. Other ingredients like vitamin E, tea tree oil, and peppermint work together to cleanse your hair and scalp and protect them from damage.
This conditioner works for all hair types and men of all ages, but we found that it works exceptionally well for those with thinning, dull, and curly hair. If any of those three sound like you, you just hit the jackpot with what will be your new one-stop-shop conditioner. We just love it when that happens.
4. Scotch Porter Nourish & Repair Hair Conditioner for Men
If you’ve damaged your hair with cheap dollar store products, exposure to the sun, or just out of neglect, then you need something to restore it to its natural state. Scotch Porter Nourish & Repair Hair Conditioner for Men is just what you need to renew and repair those damaged locks. This conditioner hydrates and reduces frizz for soft and moisturized hair. What truly sets it apart from other conditioners for men is that it is a lightweight leave-in conditioner. Instead of washing it out, you leave it in after applying it to damp hair.
Its formula contains kale protein and white willow bark essence that target signs of damage and dryness as well as flakes, buildup, and dandruff. Additionally, Scotch Porter used no animal ingredients or animal testing during the development of this conditioner. There are no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, petrolatums, PEGs, mineral oils, or synthetic colors in its formula. That just leaves everything you want.
This conditioner has a lot going for it. It's vegan and free of harsh chemicals, and it has a wonderful scent. No more bland-smelling conditioner. Instead, you can expect masculine notes of eucalyptus, citrus, bergamot, cardamom, lavender, geranium, amber, cedarwood, patchouli, and musk.
5. Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner
Don’t let a brand name like Carol’s Daughter scare you away. All their products are great for men, too. Their Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner is one of the best conditioners for curly hair men. There are few conditioners on the market that help dry hair, and even fewer that work on dry curly hair. This conditioner from Carol’s Daughter is the exception. It is lightweight and provides intense moisture to soften, hydrate, and bring back shine and definition to those dried-out curly locks.
Unlike most other hydrating conditioners that work on all hair types, this conditioner specifically works on curly and coily hair. Whether your curls are coiled, kinked, or loose, Carol’s Daughter has what your hair needs. The coconut oil that gives this conditioner its namesake works to revive your natural curls, while mango seed butter and shea butter work to hydrate each strand to preserve the curls with enough moisture to last throughout the day.
Combine the Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner with Carol’s Daughter’s other products for curly hair, like their Curl Custard, gel, shampoo, or natural hair oils that all work to enhance and preserve your natural curls and promote their growth.
6. Desert Essence Coconut Conditioner
If your hair is as dry as an arid desert, then you know how hard it is to quench your dehydrated locks. Thankfully, Desert Essence has the revitalizing and moisturizing conditioner that’ll turn that desert into an ocean. This cruelty-free hair conditioner moisturizes damaged and over-processed hair to bring back the life it had when it was healthier. Desert Essence infused coconut oil into its formula to tame the frizziness often found in curly and coily hair.
Say goodbye to the frizzies and hello to smooth, strong hair that won’t fray or break under pressure. In addition to caring for your hair, coconut oil also conditions your scalp while the added shea butter helps lock in moisture. Sunflower oil is a gluten-free alternative to make hair soft, silky, and shiny. We love all of Desert Essence’s products, not just because they work but due to their affordability and availability. Their Coconut Conditioner is one the best examples of their price to performance ratio. Like most of Desert Essence’s offerings, this conditioner is vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and free of artificial colors and fragrances.
7. Dr. Squatch Cool Citrus Conditioner for Men
The secret to keeping your hair hydrated throughout the day isn’t just moisturizing your hair with conditioner. Nope, not even if you go from root to ends or let it sit for half an hour. The secret lies within your scalp. If you have a dry scalp, chances are you’ll have dry hair. Luckily for you, Dr. Squatch has taken time off from being spotted in vintage found-footage videos to develop a brand new conditioner for men. How nice of him, right?
Dr. Squatch’s Cool Citrus Men’s Natural Conditioner is just what the doctor ordered to treat that poor dehydrated dome of yours. A blend of shea butter, avocado oil, menthol, calendula extract, and peppermint oil work to stimulate your scalp, strengthen your hair, and provide hydration that’ll last from morning to evening.
Unlike most conditioners that smell bland or don’t have a fragrance, Dr. Squatch’s citrus and pine concoction scent will have your hair smelling of an orange orchard and old pine forest at the same time. Plus, all of Dr. Squatch’s products are cruelty-free, plant-derived, and made in small batches right here in the U.S.A.
8. Tea Tree Special Conditioner
There is something special about tea tree oil. In every department of personal care, you’ll find tea tree oil in more than just a few products. Tea tree oil clears up acne and skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis in addition to treating fungal infections. Tea Tree—the brand not the actual tree—knows how useful this oil is and that’s why they dedicated their business to making personal care products that use tea tree oil as a base.
Tea Tree’s Special Conditioner invigorates the scalp and hair to detangle, smooth, and soften. Infused botanical essences stop tangles before they start, while tea tree oil, lavender, and mint leave your scalp refreshed while providing essential moisture and nutrients. You can use this lightweight, vegan conditioner daily since it’s color-safe and free of harsh ingredients like parabens. We know that after using this conditioner, you’ll notice more products with tea tree oil lining your shower caddy and bathroom sink. And who could blame you?
9. Blackwood For Men Active Man Daily Conditioner for Men
We know, you’re never supposed to judge a book by its cover. It's what’s inside that counts. But we’d be lying if we said this slick, minimal bottle for Blackwood for Men’s Active Man Daily Conditioner didn’t catch our eye. It could easily pass as a prop in a Blade Runner or Dune movie.
What we didn’t expect was what was inside to be even better. Antimicrobial licorice root and citric acid work to soothe and cleanse the scalp while clove flowers fight flakes and balance oil. Also included in this robust formula is seaweed to thicken hair, Tsubaki oil to soften and prevent frizziness, and aloe vera to repair damage. Antioxidant-infused peach leaf strengthens hair, while hydrolyzed silk forms a defensive barrier. Wait, there’s more.
This conditioner also supports hair growth with Swertia japonica, ginseng root, and Rehmannia glutinosa botanicals that increase scalp circulation and work to prevent baldness-causing DHT. Blackwood for Men also has the distinction of being made in Japan, certified ocean safe, cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, soy-free, phthalate-free, soy-free, triclosan-free, dye-free, and soy-free. You can’t get cleaner and more natural than that.
10. OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Curl-Defining Conditioner
OGX has been in the hair care game for quite some time now. Their products line store shelves all across the country, but men may have passed them by simply because they aren’t labeled “for men.” Well, that is a mistake because OGX has some of the best hair care products out there. Period. Which is great news for curly hair men because OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Conditioner is the curl-defining treatment you need.
Its nourishing formula uses coconut oil, sweet honey, and citrus oil to help bring out the natural softness in your hair while enhancing your curls and taming frizz. Like almost all of OGX’s hair products, you can expect the look of thicker, fuller, healthier hair after just a few uses. Combine the Quenching + Coconut Curls Conditioner with an OGX shampoo to maximize its effectiveness.
Don’t worry about overdoing it because you can rest easy knowing OGX’s products are sulfate-free and paraben-free. Also, men, just because something doesn’t say “for men” on it doesn’t mean it won’t work for you. So, next time you’re at the store, don’t pass up one of the best conditioners for curly hair men just because it’s not in your aisle.
Bonus
Men's Conditioner by American Crew
It would be downright unfair to not mention American Crew in any list concerning men’s hair care. For over two decades now they have been the go-to for styling. Gels, pomades, sprays, fibers. You name it, they have it when it comes to men’s hairstyling. However, what most men don’t realize is that American Crew also has shampoo and conditioner. We love their Daily Moisturizing Conditioner for how well it preps hair for styling.
After rinsing, you’ll notice how soft and manageable your hair is, which is perfect for styling. American Crew uses a triple-action vegan and silicone-free formula that detangles and moisturizes hair to restore, strengthen, and protect. It’s lightweight enough to not weigh down your hair thanks to vitamin B5, which renews your hair with hydration. This conditioner includes essential nutrients derived from 91% natural sources known for their ability to detangle, reduce breakage, and moisturize. Additionally, the packaging is made with 80% post-consumer recycled plastics.
Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Sea Salt Daily Men’s Shampoo + Conditioner
It’s surprising that it took us this long until we got to a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. They get a lot of flak, but we’ve all used them at one point. Nothing beats one less step in the mornings. The faster you can shower means the faster you can get ready, and the faster you can get ready means the faster you can make a cup of coffee and start on breakfast. We don’t claim to know the science behind it, but skipping a step just makes the mornings that much easier.
Every Man Jack knows this, and that’s why they made the 2-in-1 Daily Sea Salt Shampoo + Conditioner. It uses trusted plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and soy protein and skips all the stuff you don’t want like parabens, phthalates, harmful chemicals, and dyes. This vegan shampoo and conditioner blend strengthens hair and adds shine right at the source without all the fuss of multiple steps requiring additional products. Like all of Every Man Jack’s products, this is cruelty-free, sustainably made, and manufactured here in the USA.
Jack Black – Nourishing Hair and Scalp Conditioner
Jack Black is one of our favorite brands that brings luxury-level hair and skincare for men at drug store prices. We think one of the best examples from their catalog is the Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner. This conditioner moisturizes, reduces frizz, and leaves the scalp and hair hydrated without the weighed-down feeling found in other deeply moisturizing conditioners.
To truly get the best out of this conditioner, we recommend using it daily and keeping it on for the full length of your shower. The infused tea tree oil and basil leaf leave your hair and scalp feeling refreshed and healthy. Combine the Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner with Jack Black’s many other personal care products to get yourself looking your best for a fraction of the cost of what you’d spend on high-end luxury brands.
Duke Cannon Supply Co. - News Anchor Power Clean Conditioner
You’ve probably seen the ads everywhere online, maybe even got a physical mailer or got put on a newsletter, but you have walked by it at the supermarket. We’re talking about Duke Cannon. As one of the biggest men’s brands to come out of the e-commerce boom of the 2010s, Duke Cannon has earned their place alongside men’s care mainstays. One of our favorite products from them is their News Anchor Power Clean Mint Conditioner. This conditioner detoxifies, protects, and moisturizes your scalp and hair with activated charcoal.
Infused premium anti-static agents work to reduce and control pesky flyaways and combat frizziness at the source. What makes this conditioner stand out is the plant-based thickener used to give that news anchor look. No journalism school or Edward R. Murrow awards are needed.
Let the energizing and clarifying blend of menthol and peppermint oil charge you up in the morning to have you at your Cronkite best. Pair it with the matching shampoo to have some of the fullest head of hair in your life. Like all Duke Cannon products, the News Anchor Power Clean Mint Conditioner is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.
Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Curl-Defining Anti-Frizz Conditioner
If you ever had the privilege of traveling to Hawaii, you know how amazing that moist tropical air feels when a Pacific breeze moves through your hair. What if you could have that feeling all the time? Luckily, you can with Mau Moisture’s Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner for thick, frizzy, and curly hair. This Hawaiian vacation in a bottle hydrates, defrizzes, and smooths curls to create a bouncy, soft body for all those curly-headed men out there.
This moisture-packed anti-frizz and protectant conditioner is ideal for tight curls that need all the shine, definition, and bounce they can get. One hundred percent aloe vera is the first ingredient, providing immediate moisture that lasts all day. Rich coconut oil, creamy papaya butter, and calming plumeria extract soothe and defrizz your delicate curls. This nourishing blend of tropical ingredients is sulfate-free, vegan, paraben-free, silicone-free, mineral oil-free, and dye-free.
Mane 'n Tail Moisturizer Texturizer Conditioner
Just hear us out. We know the product image above insinuates that this conditioner is for horses. Yes, it has two horses on the bottle. Yes, it is named Mane ‘n Tail. Fine, we’ll admit it. Yeah, this conditioner is for horses, but that doesn’t mean it’s only for horses. A horse’s mane and tail hair are a lot like human hair. So, it only makes sense horse conditioners would work on humans, too.
Straight Arrow Mane ‘n Tail nourishes and conditions the hair and scalp while promoting healthy hair growth and creating a luscious and silky look. Straight Arrow formulated Mane ‘n Tail with an exclusive protein-enriched amino acid that has unique properties that condition and strengthen to prevent hair breakage and moisturize to eliminate itching and buildup. It is one of the best conditioners for curly hair men out there, and since it comes in bulk you end up paying pennies compared to conditioners marketed just for humans. After all, why should horses get all the good hair days?
