San Diego is fast becoming a sports city, with another pro sports team headed our way. This time, women’s pro volleyball.
San Diego will become home to the sixth announced team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, a new league set to launch matches in early 2024.
Fresh off the news that SD will become home to a new Major League Soccer team, the volleyball team announced today that 3x gold medalist, 1x bronze medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, aka “Six Feet of Sunshine,” will be joining a roster of league owners that includes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, owners of the Orlando Magic, and various other deep-pocketed volleyball lovers.
“This is one of the most exciting days of my professional career,” Walsh Jennings said in a statement to the press. “I am passionate about the vision of the Pro Volleyball Federation and making this San Diego team the very best it can be.”
The Pro Volleyball Federation touts itself as, “the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America” and expects to have at least eight teams in the league playing a 16 game schedule in its inaugural season. 14 players per team will compete.
We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.