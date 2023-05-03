10 San Diego Pools to Meet Cute Singles

Sure, everyone seems to be falling in love with their Hinge dates lately, but that doesn’t mean the good old-fashioned meet-cute is dead and gone—especially when the sun comes out and everyone’s searching for someone to put sunscreen on their back. And if Love Island has taught the world anything, it’s that nothing sparks romance like donning a swimsuit and flirting with strangers.
Looking to couple up (sans cameramen) with your own perfect match? Here are 10 hotel pools in San Diego where you might meet your soulmate this summer.
Pendry San Diego
Who You'll Find: Your Secret Instagram Crush
If the Hard Rock gives Vegas, think of the Pendry San Diego as the Coachella of pool parties. The smell of spray tan fills the air as girls and guys wear as little clothing as legally possible—and snap the social media photos to prove it. Fridays and Saturdays are popping at Pendry; however, the Pool House turns it up a notch on Sundays (we see you, industry folks). All-weekend warriors and IG influencers will meet their match here. Do it for the follow.
Kimpton Alma San Diego
Who You'll Find: Your Pet's New Stepparent
Do you find it ridiculous or adorable when someone brings their dog everywhere? If you lean toward the awww side of the spectrum, your soulmate could be at Kimpton Alma. The dog-friendly hotel attracts people who wouldn’t dream of leaving town without their fur baby. If you want to be a step-parent to a cute pooch, spend a few minutes by the pool or rooftop bar and start a conversation with a hottie by complimenting their pet’s Prada collar or shiny coat.
Town and Country San Diego
Who You'll Find: Jet-Set Single Parents
The pool at Town & Country is filled with families spending their vacation days in sunny San Diego. But don't worry, scattered around the deck, are plenty of single parents ready to mingle and chat about life with three children under age 10. If you're looking to Von Trapp the situation, this is where to spend your weekend days with the kids. Plus, their Twister water slide is open to adults, and what's not to love about that?
Kona Kai Resort & Spa
Who You'll Find: The Good-With-Their-Hands Type
Point Loma is a haven for sailors and seamen living about their sailboats around Shelter Island and in America's Cup Harbor. So it’s no surprise the people you’ll find lounging near the Kona Kai pool are the same people holding up a dorado in their dating app photos. They tend to get a bad rep, but you wouldn’t be disappointed if your significant other brought home fresh ahi for dinner each night, right? Plus we hear they're good with their hands, you know, keeping track of all those jib and main lines.
Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
Who You'll Find: Bronzed Beauties & Washboard Abs
Sometimes you want the chaos and revelry of Vegas without the hassle of the 15 or the lost-luggage roulette you play every time you check your suitcase on a flight—which is why San Diego has the Hard Rock Hotel in the Gaslamp. The property’s pool is the place to go if you’re looking for bronzed, highly tattooed men spraying Champagne during every beat drop and women wearing high heels to show off their assets. You know the people you see on Instagram who somehow always make it behind the DJ stand at the club? That’s the energy you can expect here.
La Valencia Hotel
Who You'll Find: The "Work Hard, Play Hard" Sect
La Jollans live for La Valencia’s day pass because the pool area offers wifi, so you can work from a lounger and mingle with other people who are sipping cocktails and moving their mouse every few minutes to keep their Slack status on “active.” Grab a Torrey Tea, take your AirPods out, and don’t be afraid to spark a conversation with that good-looking single a couple of chairs over.
Hotel del Coronado
Who You'll Find: Your Sugar Dad...Person
Come July, Coronado becomes a who’s who of well-to-do Arizonians escaping the heat for the summer. If dating someone who views the Waste Management Open as their Olympics is up your alley, find a chair poolside at The Hotel Del. The clientele dresses ultra-preppy and wants you to know they have enough money to afford the hotel’s expensive beachside casitas—and, while many of them are likely married retirees, gossiping with them puts you one step closer to a blind date with their hot-shot lawyer son or doctor daughter.
Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Who You'll Find: Well-to-Do 40-Somethings
The Fairmont Grand Del Mar is tucked behind one of San Diego’s wealthiest neighborhoods. The poolside vibe is old money meets country club chic—the men probably spend more money golfing monthly than you do on rent, and the women sport expensive athleisure and tennis bracelets while perfectly wrinkleless foreheads. The resort guests and members of The Grand Golf Club can access the pools here, so grab a cocktail and wait for the honeys to exit the course.
The Cassara Carlsbad
Who You'll Find: Singles Who Enjoy Working on Vacation
It’s no fancy aquatic center, but you’ll likely find the athletic type around The Cassara Carlsbad’s quiet pool with its dedicated lanes for lap swimming. (The nearby Equinox doesn’t have a pool, so locals hit this place up to practice their backstroke.) These are the same types of people who run 5Ks with their families on holidays, so before you make eyes at the Michael Phelps look-alike across the water, make sure you’re willing to put in 3.1 miles before breakfast on Thanksgiving.
The Seabird Resort
Who You'll Find: Like, Totally Chill Bruhs, Dude
This quintessential SoCal spot makes for the perfect soulmate-searching destination if your type has sun-bleached hair and is typically glued to a surfboard. Slip into the hot tub at The Seabird, which overlooks Oceanside Pier, and scope out wetsuit-clad singles. Your bird’s-eye view will allow you to separate the groms from the rippers.
