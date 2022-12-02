In spite of its reputation as a quintessential, laid-back southern California beach town, America’s Finest City is perpetually on the move, especially when powered by pedals. With miles of coastal roadways, bike paths, and mountain bike trails, it’s no surprise that San Diego is home to a diverse cycling community with clubs and meetups for bikers of all interests and abilities. Whether riding road, trail, or somewhere inbetween, these group rides are sure to help you find your peloton—or at least your two-wheeled wolfpack.
Moment Bicycles
Old Town, Carmel Valley
Featuring shop locations in Old Town and Carmel Valley, and group rides leaving from both throughout the week, Moment Bicycles is a good option for both novice and experience riders. Early bird roadies can check out Moment’s 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday morning rides which treat riders to gorgeous views of San Diego Bay, as they make their way through Point Loma to Cabrillo National Monument, culminating in hill repeats on Tide Pool Hill before returning to Old Town.
Those looking to get off the beaten path (or for a later start) can join Moment’s mountain bike rides, which take place at 8:30 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of every month. While the route each month will vary, the ride typically leaves from the Carmel Valley location and details will be communicated through Moment’s website in advance. Moment also hosts Sunday morning rides with different routes each week.
San Diego Bicycle Club
La Jolla
If skinny tires and spandex are your style, the San Diego Bicycle Club has just the peloton for you. Organizing events since 1976, SDBC continues to host Saturday morning meetups with seven different group and distance options for road riders at all stages in their cycling progression. Elite riders can push the pace with peers in the A Group, while hardcore roadies and weekend warriors will find their cadence in the B and C Groups. The Development Groups offer new riders the chance to build skills while focusing on safe group riding dynamics and techniques like paceline rotation. Each group leaves from UC Cyclery in La Jolla and riding starts at 8:30 a.m.
No Spandex Saturday
Normal Heights
Beloved Normal Heights cycling establishment, Uptown Bicycles, may have recently closed shop, but that hasn’t stopped its former proprietors from continuing their No Spandex Saturday rides. As the name suggests, leave the lycra at home—this casual group ride is about the simple pleasures and camaraderie of enjoying the city on two wheels. Each week’s route is posted in advance on the group’s Instagram page and tends to feature a stop or two for refreshments at local favorites.
Bikes & Brews Monthly Networking Ride
Sorrento Valley
For San Diego professionals looking to network, preferably on a bike ride or over a beer, the Bike & Brews Monthly Networking Ride is the ideal meetup. Meeting at New English Brewing the first Thursday of every month at 3:00 p.m., the group heads out for a 20-mile road ride before reconvening at the brewery to connect over pints.
Gravelstoke
Varies
There’s enough asphalt in San Diego to keep even the most tenacious spinner satisfied, but sometimes the greatest thrills in life require taking the road less pedaled, which is where Gravelstoke comes in. An online hub for gravel riders, racers, bikepackers, and anyone else who enjoys adventure on two wheels, Gravelstoke hosts gravel rides and events on a monthly basis. Routes and locations are posted in advance on Gravelstoke’s event calendar and feature a mix of gravel, trail, and road riding conditions.
Fiesta Island Tracklocross
Fiesta Island
It’s often said that the simplest things in life are the best, and the best things in life are free—so why not apply that to biking, too? With no entry fees, no race numbers, and no registration, the Fiesta Island Tracklocross Association’s monthly Saturday race series has everything you want, and nothing you don’t. Starting at 9:30 a.m. the first Saturday of every month, a bike and the willingness to pedal for glory are all that is required to enter. Any type of bicycle is allowed, however “tracklocross” bikes—hybrid track/cyclocross bikes—are encouraged.
Adams Avenue Bicycles
North Park/Florida Canyon/Various
Adams Avenue Bicycles hosts multiple rides that are certain to keep even the heartiest velo fanatics busy. Drop bar banshees, gravel grinders and mountain mashers will all find something to suit their styles throughout the month. Roadie watt watchers can spin until their heart’s content each week on the Monday Smackdown road rides. Leaving from Adams Avenue Bicycles at 6:45 p.m., this ride is all about showing up and throwing down over the course of 26.88 miles before returning to the shop.
Mountain bikers and gravel riders seeking a midweek session will appreciate the DirTNR rides occurring each Tuesday night during the velodrome racing season. Riders link up at the velodrome at 5:15 p.m. before rolling out for a casual hour-long ride through Florida Canyon, returning to the velodrome in time to catch some track racing action.
Those who want to take their riding further afield will enjoy the monthly Sunday Field Trips, typically scheduled for the second Sunday of each month. Each trip will explore a different part of the county with locations and routes shared ahead of time on their website.
Awarewolf Full Moon Bike Ride
Varies
With the tagline, “We’re a pack. Not a mass,” Awarewolf is a collection of cyclists led by Charlie Sears and Ricardo Juarez, with the aim of increasing bicycling participation, safety and, of course, awareness, especially between riders and drivers in San Diego. In keeping with this mission, Awarewolf hosts a monthly Full Moon Bike Ride open to riders of all styles, from casual cruisers to fixed gear fanatics. The time, location and routes vary month-to-month and are posted in advance on Awarewolf's website, but one thing is certain: when the Awarewolves are out, even the moon cycles.
SheWolves
Balboa Park
The Awarewolves aren’t the only pack of pedalers in town; the SheWolves bring their own lycanthropic flair to biking. A cycling club for women, trans, femme, and gender nonconforming riders, the SheWolves focus on fostering inclusion and allyship in the San Diego cycling scene. Thursday night group rides leave from the Bea Evenson Fountain in Balboa Park at 7:15 p.m. and end at a different bar or brewery for post-ride libations each week.
Rouleur Brewing Social Ride
North Park
Given its connections to cycling (its name is a French term for "having wheels," and was later adopted by racers), it’s no surprise that North County beer staple and bike themed brewery, Rouleur, hosts a social ride every Thursday night from its North Park tap room. The ride begins at 6:00 p.m. and follows a 17-mile route, ending back at Rouleur for beer and refreshments.
Bonus: San Diego Bike Coalition
Various
The San Diego Bike Coalition does essential advocacy work to ensure the region’s bicycling culture continues to grow and thrive by championing projects to improve cycling infrastructure, access to bike lanes, and policies that benefit riders. While the Bike Coalition doesn’t host a dedicated weekly ride, they do publish a robust monthly calendar of biking events in the area, ranging from local races to classes on safe riding skills and bicycle maintenance.
