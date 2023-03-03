Sure, the weather right now is freezing, but that means little to the many parents across the San Diego region who are planning their summers. Camp registrations are opening soon, if they haven’t opened already, and spots fill up fast.
Many parents (myself included) map out the summer of no school with complex spreadsheets of different camp options, prices, locations, and times. Here to make your search a little easier is a list of 10 summer camps in San Diego for you to choose from.
San Diego Unified Extended School Year
San Diego Unified offers free summer school for all enrolled students at a selection of local schools. You can see the list of schools here. Most programs go until 1 p.m., but you can also apply for free PrimeTime aftercare. Summer school goes from June 20 to July 21, and then you can apply for free full-day care at PrimeTime from July 24 to August 2. PrimeTime spaces are limited, so if you need a full day of care, you may need to look into other options.
Price: Free
Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dates: June 20-July 21
Location: Schools across the city
Camp CaHito at Balboa Park
Campers at Camp CaHito ages 5 to 13 can go to day camp with a range of activities including games, hikes, STEM activities, archery, hiking, art and crafts, and scavenger hunts. Older kids can also attend specialty camps with themes like junior ranger, archery, wizardry of chemistry, art, and jewelry making.
Price: $360 a week
Time: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: Balboa Park
Soccer Shots
The popular Soccer Shots program offers full-day camps over where children practice their soccer skills alongside traditional camp activities. Themes include nature, space, and the arctic, which means kids make crafts and play games that go along with the theme.
Price: $300 a week
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: Lake Murray
SAY San Diego
Kids enrolled in SAY San Diego aftercare can also sign-up for full day summer camp at Birney and Marvin elementary schools. Kids will do games, art projects and have outside play time.
Price: $320 a week
Time: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: Birney and Marvin elementary schools
Zoo Camp
Kids can go to summer camp at the San Diego Zoo, where they learn about the variety of wildlife and do animal-themed crafts and activities. Older kids can also sign up for art camp, where they create projects inspired by wildlife in a variety of media, and will have special opportunities for wildlife experiences.
Price: $363 a week and up
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: San Diego Zoo
YMCA
The YMCA has a wide variety of camps from the basic arts and crafts projects to sports, swim, gymnastics and the specialized Star Wars/Harry Potter/Bugs and Slugs camps. Camps are hosted at YMCA branches across the region, plus there are surf camps at the beach and overnights at Camp Marston.
Price: $334 a week and up for members
Time: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dates: Weekly, all summer
Location: YMCA branches across the county
New Children’s Museum Camp
The New Children’s Museum offers camps for four-year-olds and up, and summer studios for older children that are taught by professional artists. Kids work on art projects and do other fun games and activities.
Price: $360 a week for members
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: New Children’s Museum
Little Explorers Camp at San Diego Children's Discovery Museum
The discovery museum in Escondido offers summer camp programs for elementary school aged kids at the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum. There are a variety of themes all summer, with chances to explore the museum and do Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) activities.
Price: $300 a week for members
Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: San Diego Children's Discovery Museum
SeaWorld Camp
Children can spend all day at SeaWorld Camp paying visits to animal attractions, seeing shows and doing typical camp activities like games, crafts, songs and participating in hands-on learning activities. Different weeks specialize in various sea animals, from orcas to sharks and sea lions.
Price: $379 a week
Time: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dates: Select weeks in July and August
Location: SeaWorld
Fleet Science Center Camp
The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park offers science camps for kids all summer. Each week centers on a different theme, from fairy tale engineering, survivalist adventure to robot coder. Kids can join in fun games and activities that also teach them about science.
Price: $285 a week for members
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with extended day to 5 pm available at an extra cost
Dates: Weekly all summer
Location: Fleet Science Center
