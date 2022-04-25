Big-league baseball is a game of inches. A deep-deep-deep fly ball could become a game-winning home run—or disappoint millions. It's also a numbers game. Few know more about the stats behind Petco Park than Ken Kawachi, VP of ballpark operations. Kawachi oversees more than 50 full-time employees—and over 500 part-timers during baseball season. He breaks down the numbers behind one of MLB's most iconic fields.
60
Permanent concession stands
58
Portable concession carts.
4
Hours to mow the iconic crisscross on the
98,000
Square-foot field.
4,331
Hot dogs on average consumed per game.
18,474
Beers consumed per game. Those numbers spike on weekends and when the Dodgers come to town to collect their losses
61.2' x 123.6'
Left-field video board by Daktronics
716
Solar panels, the largest solar array of any MLB facility.
50%
of Petco Park events in 2021 were baseball. There were:
19
Concerts (this year: Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 27; Bad Bunny, September 17)
18
Graduations
4
Drive-in movies
2
Weddings
