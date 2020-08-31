There’s never been a better time to keep up with the Padres, who have just made big waves in the trades and are setting up the team to make a deep postseason run. It's been a while since we’ve even made the postseason (namely, 2006), so this is the perfect time to show your support and enjoy a game, even if we can’t go down to the ballpark.
How to Watch
Since going to Petco Park is out of the question, you’ll need to find another way to catch the game. For those of you with dish or cable TV, Fox Sports San Diego is the channel to watch. For those without, Hulu and AT&T TV Now are the only streaming services that have rights to this channel.
Where to Get Gear
You still have a reason to swing by Petco Park if you want to shop for Padres gear at the official team store in the Western Metal Supply Co. building. If shopping online is more your speed, you can get official licensed gear at the MLB shop or at Fanatics.
What to Eat
Phil’s BBQ
Phil’s is famous for their baby back rib dinners, perfect for the main event of your meal. Just be careful not to get barbecue sauce on your new jersey.
3750 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway District | 619-226-6333
Hodad’s
A cheeseburger from Hodad’s is a classic San Diego favorite, equally enjoyable at home on the beach in OB or on your couch watching the game.
5010 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach | 619-224-4623
Seaside Market
The burgundy pepper tri-tip sandwich from Seaside Market is called “Cardiff Crack” for good reason. You can get the tri-tip shipped straight to your house to put on your own sandwich or anything you’d like.
2087 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff | 760-753-5445
AleSmith
AleSmith named their San Diego Pale Ale .394 after Tony Gwynn’s career high batting average from 1994, and they took his preferences into account when they made the beer. There’s no better way to pay tribute to the legacy of the Padres’ greatest player while enjoying a meal.
9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar | 858-549-9888
Buona Forchetta
Considering all the Italian influence in San Diego’s history, pizza makes a strong case for Padres ballpark food. Any one of the huge varieties of Buona Forchetta’s Neapolitan pizzas makes a good choice.
3001 Beech Street, South Park | 619-381-4844
Carnitas’ Snack Shack
If you want some mouthwatering Mexican food to go along with your Padres game, Carnitas’ Snack Shack is for you. The carnitas tacos are classics, but you can also get sandwiches and burritos.
1004 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero | 619-696-7675
Baked Bear
For dessert, Baked Bear offers truly special custom ice cream sandwiches. Choose your top and bottom, filling, and any toppings, and you have the perfect accompaniment to (hopefully) a Padres win.
4516 Mission Boulevard, Pacific Beach | pacificbeach@thebakedbear.com
Costco
Unfortunately the hot dog stands are closed, but if you want the ballpark dog experience you can buy Tarantino Gourmet Sausage at any local Costco. Tarantino is a local brand and the official hot dog partner of the San Diego Padres, so grilling one at home is just as good as getting one at the park.
4605 Morena Boulevard, Clairemont | 858-270-6920
