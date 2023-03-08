Published September 2020 | Updated March 2023
Good beer? Check. Good beaches? Check. Good biking trails? We’ve got those, too. While our commuter bike lanes may not qualify us to be a bike-friendly county, San Diego’s diverse terrain presents a wide range of paths for two wheels. From bayside joy rides to mountain biking in nature, these are six of the best bike trails in San Diego.
Bayshore Bikeway (Silver Strand) Trail
Explore the Strand in an easy and relaxed nine-mile ride that comprises one part of the 24-mile Bayshore Bikeway. The trail starts at the Coronado Ferry Landing Marketplace, then heads down the coast to Imperial Beach—passing the Hotel Del and the Coronado Cays along the way.
Carlsbad Coastal Rail Trail
Ideal for families with little ones, this short stretch runs adjacent to the train tracks and offers a quiet break from Carlsbad’s busy streets. In the future, the trail will expand to run 44 miles from Oceanside down to central San Diego. For now, enjoy an easy 0.7 mile jaunt with family.
Fiesta Island
Views and a good workout are our MO around here. Fiesta Island packs a punch with both, serving up sunny views of the bay and a four-mile loop to get your ride in. The route is a popular spot for cyclists working on their time trials, so be prepared to move over for the pros! Looking for a longer ride? Mission Bay’s got even more space to bike with completely flat terrain, picnic spots, and a scenic tour of the water.
Lake Hodges Bridge
Take to this stress-ribbon bridge—the longest in the world!—for a scenic tour around Lake Hodges, north of Rancho Bernardo. The bridge is 990 feet long and connects with other trails once you get to the north side. The bridge is a popular spot for families, so plan a weekday trip if you want to avoid crowds.
Mission Trails
More adventurous cyclists will want to check out Mission Trails Regional Park, which has a seemingly endless amount of space to explore. Take a six-mile ride along Lake Murray, or a trek on the Father Junípero Serra Trail to check out the Old Mission Dam.
San Diego River Bike Path
This versatile and car-free path is good for whatever you have in mind, be it a mellow weekend ride or a calorie-burning workout. No matter your idea of leisure, there are 20 miles of pathway to take advantage of, running from Mission Valley to Ocean Beach.
