It’s no secret that gardens can fuel our bodies, but have you considered how the act of gardening can benefit our minds? Leah Taylor, program coordinator for the Master Gardener Association of San Diego County, shares three tips for a grounded state of mind.
Pick Encouraging Plants
When you’re gardening for relaxation, you shouldn’t feel like you’re choring. Outfit your space with plants that are low maintenance for you. For instance, if you don’t enjoy watering, consider drought-tolerant varieties. Also, take the easy way out and reference the plant tag. “When purchasing plants, look at the plant tag,” Taylor says. “It’s a handy-dandy trick that gives you so much good information. It tells you exactly where it wants to be.”
Tap Into Your Senses
Smell, touch, taste—we can activate all of these senses while gardening. And the more we do, the more connected to mother nature we’ll feel. So, Taylor says, “pick plants based on the sensory parts of them.” Herbs like lavender and rosemary, for instance, are safe to touch, taste, and smell. If your garden is already established, be conscious of all your senses the next time you’re in it—take a deep breath, touch the foliage, listen to the plants sway.
Take a Meditative Moment
Most important of all is setting the intention for your routine. Is it taking a break from your kids? Being more active? “No matter the reason, it’s a good reason,” Taylor says. “While you’re gardening, take that meditative minute. Remember why you’re doing this.”
