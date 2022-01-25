I Tried It: Bodybuzz

I am the queen of efficiency. I have no choice; I’m a mother of two young kids whose virtues do not include patience. So I was naturally drawn to BodyBuzz, a fitness experience that promises “rapid results in less time” with the help of electromyostimulation technology (EMS).
Just how rapid are we talking? A mere 20 minutes. And the company says you’ll see results by practicing consistently twice a week.
The workout entails wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants made of a blend of cotton and spandex before donning a “super suit” that’s connected to an EMS machine. The technology—developed in the 1970s and cleared by the FDA—creates automatic muscle contraction through electric impulses, working 350 muscles in 10 different muscle groups. While the participant is wired up doing a low-impact workout, the trainer controls the hertz levels, which begin at 25 but can go up to 100, on their iPad. While your workout can be hard, the actual electric current is low and safe.
Guided by BodyBuzz’s cofounder and chief fitness officer, Hector Hernandez, I did a five-minute warmup before transitioning to a 13-minute low-impact workout that included standard movements such as squats, lunges, and hollow-body reps.
Slightly frightened (but entertained) by the electric impulses I felt from my arms to my abs to my thighs, I don’t think I went past the 30-hertz level. During a two-minute cooldown, Hernandez guided me into savasana pose while the electric impulses continued—this time at a level that he said was meant to calm my muscles.
With any other workout that doesn’t require an EMS suit, I wouldn’t have produced a drop of sweat from a simple set of squats and lunges. However, following this 20-minute sesh, I was drenched in enough water to end the California drought. Hernandez says that’s because EMS “recruits more than 90 percent of muscle fibers” whereas traditional resistance training uses only 60 percent.
Other benefits, he says, include muscle tension reduction, improved posture, and less strain on the musculoskeletal system. One claimed benefit, in particular, stood out to me as someone who works out regularly with weights: Hernandez says the technology evenly distributes how your muscles work. For example, a right-hander like me may push harder on my right side, which could lead to injury. EMS ensures that all muscles are working evenly.
An additional perk of BodyBuzz is that the trainer comes to you—whether you’re at home, your office, or a park—with all the equipment needed. As a yoga instructor, I also appreciated the attention to detail Hernandez provided to ensure my form was correct. So with the promise of a more balanced body with less work and less time—I’m ready for my next session. Sign me up!
