A cut finger requires a first-aid kit. Home improvement projects call for a tool kit. A global pandemic that tanks your mental health? Turns out, there’s a kit for that, too. Licensed clinical social worker Danielle Nelson says that when it comes to anxiety and stress management, the key is to shift your focus to activities and items that tap into your inner calm.

Enter the coping kit, a collection of tangible and intangible things that simply make you feel good. What makes up your kit looks different from person to person—ocean lovers might include kinetic sand and wave sounds on an app, while crafters might go for a knitting project and candles. But no matter what piques your interest, think of things that connect to every part of who you are.

“A good rule of thumb for creating a self-care kit is to think about your five senses,” says Nelson. Find a few things that appeal to your sense of touch, taste, smell, sight, and sound. Don’t know where to start? Here are a few of our coping kit essentials.

Sound It Out

Soothe your soul by having a playlist of your favorite hits ready. Motown, ’80s one-hit wonders, meditation sounds—whichever music boosts your mood.

Eyes on the Prize

Environment is everything, especially when it comes to preserving your state of mind. Set the tone by finding (or creating) a space that makes you feel safe—think twinkle lights and cozy blankets for the homebodies, or a walk at the beach or in nature for the adventurers.

Log Your Thoughts

Nelson suggests having a designated place to get your thoughts out for immediate anxiety relief. A few ways to do this: Make lists, keep notes on your phone, or go old-fashioned with pen and paper. If you prefer someone else do the writing, have a stack of books close to dive into.

Treat Yourself

They call it comfort food for a reason. Keep ingredients on hand for your favorite meal, order takeout, or go for your preferred candies. Between meals, pour a cup of peppermint tea or make a batch of fruit-infused water.

Smell the Roses

Well, only if roses are your thing. Reach for the things that smell sweet to you: essential oils in a diffuser, a specific brand of perfume, or scented candles that remind you of your favorite places.