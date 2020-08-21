Missing group workouts? We don’t blame you. While there have been plenty of ways to get your workout in solo, there’s something to be said about the motivation and energy that come with working out with friends. Whether it’s aerial yoga or a spin class you’re after, these eight San Diego businesses offer distanced outdoor group classes so you can safely break a sweat.
BoxFit
The North Park boxing gym has brought their jabs, hooks, and uppercuts to the Lafayette Hotel every Thursday night. Classes are an hour long and include a variety of mit work to strengthen your technique and let off a little steam, too. Bring your own gloves and wraps, and be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time!
2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Double Barrel Fitness
If strength training is your focus, you’ll find plenty of opportunities at Double Barrel Fitness. The San Marcos gym moved their programs outside, with widely spaced markers and individual caddies, sanitizing spray, and a towel for each visitor. Join them for a Functional Fitness class, which includes skill progression and a workout routine that changes each day.
456 East Mission Road, San Marcos
Elevate Training
Elevate Training’s Solana Beach and downtown locations have both transitioned outdoors. With a special focus on the Lagree Method, a full-body conditioning technique, this 40-minute class takes place entirely on the resistance megaformer. It’s a low-impact workout that focuses on high-intensity moves in a format that’s safe for your body.
437 South Highway 101, Suite 201, Solana Beach
900 Bayfront Court, Downtown
PB Fitness
PB Fitness was already an outdoor gym before the pandemic guidelines went into place. With three rooftop decks to choose from, you’ll find plenty of space to get your workout in. They offer boot-camp training, which includes a mix of strength and cardio circuits and weekly challenges to stay motivated.
4965 Cass Street, Pacific Beach
Salt Hot Pilates
Salt’s popular Spicy Flows still pack a punch, even outside. Their 50-minute workouts are held each day at 12 and 5:30 p.m. in the park outside the Intercontinental hotel. You’ll catch a cool breeze from the bay while you’re breaking a sweat with mat Pilates toning. Salt also recently launched a streaming platform with nearly 100 workouts to choose from, ranging in level, duration, and training focus.
901 Bayfront Court, Downtown
Studio Barre Mission Hills
The Mission Hills branch of this local franchise partnered with Andaz San Diego to host their barre classes on the rooftop of the hotel every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. With a sweeping view of the city, sweat your way through a 60-minute calorie-torching workout that focuses on small, isolated movements to lift, tone, and energize your body. No equipment necessary!
600 F Street, Downtown
Trilogy Sanctuary
This vegan rooftop café doubles as a rooftop yoga space to stretch, relax, and reconnect with your mind. Soak up the ocean views and take your pick from a variety of classes, from vinyasa to aerial yoga. The latter combines traditional yoga poses with Pilates and dance in a suspended hammock.
7650 Girard Avenue, Suite 400, La Jolla
Verve Studios
Verve on the Lot offers the same high-intensity class of rhythm-based cycling and upper body strength training as their indoor classes, just with an extra breeze to help you out. Reserve your seat online, and be sure to grab a hat and sunscreen for the workouts later on in the day.
2630 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar
