Oft-overlooked, the inland city of San Marcos is far more than a college town. Outdoor adventurers and creative home decorators will find much to love in the North County locale. Save this guide for the next time you’re in San Marcos:
San Marcos Food & Drink
Fish House Vera Cruz
Opened in 1979, Fish House Vera Cruz mesquite-grills more than 20 different kinds of fish, including varieties less commonly spotted on seafood menus, like monkfish and orange roughy. They’ve got both Manhattan and Boston clam chowders, so you can eat with friends on either side of the chowder divide.
360 Via Vera Cruz
Old California Mining Co.
Inspired by the California gold rush, this steakhouse resembles kid-friendly theme-park eateries. The restaurant serves entrées such as burgers, pastas, and smoked tri-tip amid rustic wooden walls and old-school mining equipment.
1020 West San Marcos Boulevard, Suite 118
Meadiocrity Mead
Humans have been drinking mead—or honey wine—since the Neolithic era. Meadiocrity crafts their contemporary version with locally produced honey with a side of Dungeons & Dragons on Thursdays and open mic nights on Saturdays.
1365 Grand Avenue, Suite 100
Sunshine Mountain Vineyard
This mountaintop winery specializes mostly in French varietals and ages their vino in onsite earthen caves. Sip a 2020 syrah and munch on a slice of shrimp scampi pizza while enjoying live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
2286 Sunshine Mountain Road
Foster’s Family Donuts
Get to Foster's Donuts early—regulars snap up the cash-only establishment’s selection of classic donuts, crullers, and fritters fast. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you catch the scent of sugary fried dough wafting down the sidewalk.
627 South Rancho Santa Fe Road
Rip Current Brewing
Many of Rip Current’s 19 on-tap offerings are made in-house. In addition to brews like a coffee porter and a citrusy Belgian blonde, the San Marcos tap room features food trucks and a dog-friendly environment.
1325 Grand Avenue, Suite 100
Tea Amo
This boba hotspot sells generously sized drinks in popular flavors like lychee, ube, and passionfruit. They also serve fried snacks (cheesy tater tots, anyone?) and cute macarons decorated to look like animals.
727 West San Marcos Boulevard, Suite 108
Explore San Marcos
Double Peak Park
The peak of this 1,000-foot climb in the San Elijo Hills treats hikers to gorgeous views stretching from the mountains to the sea. Hoping to catch the view without losing your breath? Don’t fret—you can access the park by car.
900 Double Peak Drive
Lake San Marcos
Cool off in the lake with activities such as catch-and-release fishing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, or good old-fashioned swimming. You can rent a pontoon at the marina and bring your own sandwiches and snacks for an on-deck lunch.
Lakehouse Resort
Situated on Lake San Marcos, Lakehouse Resort is a boutique hotel with photo-worthy views. Amenities include two outdoor pools and hot tubs, a full-service marina, and nearby pickleball and tennis courts. They host a community concert series in the summertime.
1025 La Bonita Drive
Sunset Park
Enjoy a game of soccer, disc golf, basketball, or sand volleyball. Or watch your kid play on the snake-inspired climbing structure while your dog stretches their legs. Whatever your vibe, Sunset Park offers the perfect family-friendly space to run around.
909 Puesta Del Sol
Discovery Lake
Though swimming and boating are prohibited at this little oasis, you can cast a line off the dock or pass an afternoon at the picnic tables. Kiddos can don their swimsuits and dance around on the splash pad.
650 Foxhall Drive
Jack’s Pond Park and Nature Center
Your elementary schooler might already know this spot well—the 23-acre park hosts nature-filled field trips for local kids. Peer into the pond to see if you can spot catfish and large-mouth bass.
986 La Moree Road
Things to Do in San Marcos
Mesa Rim
Gear up and hit the walls at this climbing gym that provides a large variety of rope climbing and bouldering (including an actual natural boulder, imported so that athletes can experience the real deal). Mesa Rim also offers weights, yoga classes, and locker-room saunas.
285 Industrial Street
The Black Swan Gondola Company
If a vacation in Venice isn’t in the budget this year, turn to Black Swan to book a romantic getaway that doesn’t require plane tickets. This company offers a variety of gondola rides on Lake San Marcos, including sunrise, sunset, and evening cruises under the stars.
1035 La Bonita Drive
San Marcos Farmers Market
Every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., local vendors pop up in the mixed-use North City development, slinging fresh fruits, veggies, cheese, kombucha, and more. After stocking up on produce for the week, head to the nearby Wynston’s Ice Cream Co. for a scoop.
251 North City Drive
AR Workshop
This studio centers on all things DIY. Sign up for a workshop to learn how to pour candles or craft chunky blankets, or enroll your little one in an artsy after-school or summer program. AR also hosts private events, from kids’ birthday parties to craft-filled bridal showers.
1523 San Elijo Road, Suite 107
Fire and Mud Studios
If your collection of crockery is looking a little uninspired, head over this studio to create handmade, personalized pottery. Fire and Mud offers teen and adult classes in wheel-throwing, hand-building, and glazing.
1420 Grand Avenue, Suite D
San Marcos Shops & Boutiques
Trek Bicycle
Trek’s massive selection of bicycles, parts, and accessories will prepare cyclists of all levels for San Marcos’ many bike paths and mountain trails. Adult-sized bikes begin at at around $400 for breezy cruiser and scale up to five figures for truly professional rides.
1617 Capalina Road, Unit B
Antique Village
A fun treasure hunt for fans of vintage furniture and collectibles, this 10,000-square-foot mall sports more than 60 booths vending curated art and wares. On the first Sunday of each month, Antique Village hosts an outdoor flea market with even more good stuff.
850 Los Vallecitos Boulevard
Golden Door Country Store
The retail arm of local resort and farm Golden Door, this store carries seasonal fruits, veggies, and pantry staples produced using eco-friendly, pesticide-free growing methods. The shop’s rotating fresh-baked bread options include a soft focaccia and a bacon-cheddar-serrano loaf.
314 Deer Springs Road
North County Wine Company
Before your next dinner party, stop by this friendly shop to pick up a hostess gift with advice from the resident sommelier. North County Wine Company carries more than 500 wines from around the world and offers tastings on the onsite wine bar and patio.
1099 West San Marcos Boulevard
Finely Home
This home goods boutique is a must-stop for decorators looking to add a little farmhouse flair to their crib. Even if you’re not in the market for cheeky letter boards and kitschy furniture, stop by to explore their elaborate holiday displays.
565 Grand Avenue, Suite D-102
PlanterSam
PlanterSam is a local nursery that specializes in indoor plants, including succulents and cacti. Not sure where to start when creating your own living-room Garden of Eden? The company offers “plantscaping” services to help you add greenery to your current décor.
700 South Rancho Santa Fe Road, Suite C
