Eat
If you have time to visit only one place on your tour of Linda Vista, let it be K Sandwiches. The beloved shop, which got a makeover after the original structure burned down in 2015, serves up traditional bánh mì sandwiches for under $6 and grab-and-go croissants, baguettes, and freshly made spring rolls for a quick lunch. Head west down Linda Vista Road and you’ll come across other popular spots like The Original Sab-E-Lee, Da Kine’s Plate Lunches, and J&T Thai Street Food. Got a sweet tooth? Round out your visit with a stop at Rose Donuts, a mainstay for melt-in-your-mouth donuts for nearly 40 years.
To sip, check out one of the 15 flavored teas at Babe Kombucha—both alcoholic and virgin options are available—and order an in-house flight, or a can or growler to go.
Shop
Find new jewelry pieces, engagement rings, and professional repairs at two longtime small businesses operating out of Linda Vista Plaza, Kim My Jewelry and Kim Quang Jewelry. At nearby Urbn Leaf, explore the wide range of cannabis products, from gummies to THC-infused beer—the staff is friendly and knowledgeable and can help you find what will work best for you and your needs.
Play
Nature lovers searching for an urban oasis will find it in Tecolote Canyon. The park offers a 6.5-mile out-and-back trail to walk, jog, or bike. On the hike, you’ll find peaceful creeks and shady trees to stop and refuel under, along with short side trails that lead up and out of the canyon. For those who like to keep their movement to four wheels—mini-wheels, that is—Linda Vista Skatepark is a popular spot to drop in and practice ollies. Prefer a more old-school approach? While SkateWorld may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the roller-skating rink is a neighborhood icon worth waiting for.
