10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home

So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
We’ve highlighted the best of San Diego’s decor scene to help you bring your Pinterest board vision to life. These 10 local shops offer unique furniture and distinctive decor.
Home + Hound
This North Park shop proves that chic furnishings and four-legged friends can live together in harmony. Home + Hound provides boho-inspired textiles, furniture, decor, and dishware, plus anything you could want for your pup, like stylish bandanas and leashes and comfy dog beds. Well-behaved pets are welcome in-store, so you and Rover can pick out your new favorite art print together.
Le Dimora
Creating your dream space can be overwhelming, so let the pros take over. Le Dimora’s award-winning designers will help you refresh one room or your entire home with their thoughtful eye and luxurious collection of home furnishings and accessories, available at their Pacific Highlands Ranch showroom. From new Mediterranean to modern farmhouse, they offer designs to fit every vibe.
Bench Home
This curated store, tucked away in the Kensington neighborhood, will become your go-to for charming home accents, especially for the kitchen and bath. Bench Home owner Helen Bonar gathers inspiration from her travels and features many vendors from outside the states. You’ll spot hand-painted bowls, gold-hued barware, and other home accoutrement, including many budget-friendly options.
Bixby & Ball
Few design stores encapsulate coastal chic quite like Bixby & Ball—natural materials and breezy, neutral colors rule at the company’s two Solana Beach outposts. Transform your home into a seaside oasis with plush sofas, comfortable rugs, and unique lighting options (picture wicker lamps and birdcage-like chandeliers).
Rustic Home
Rustic Home has manufactured furniture from their San Marcos showroom for more than three decades. Combed every virtual homeware emporium and San Diego warehouse and still can’t find the dining room table in your mind’s eye? Customize the size, stain, and other features of your furnishings to transform your abode into a space only you could dream up.
Pigment
What began as a gallery to showcase local artists turned into the best place in town to grab beautiful plants and eye-catching furniture pieces. Pigment's three locations (in North Park, Del Mar, and Liberty Station) offer a fantastic selection of art and furnishings, much of it crafted by the most creative minds in San Diego. Owners Chad Anglin and Amy Paul quip that "buying for Pigment is a little like treasure hunting," and shopping here is similar. Every trip inside this store includes the potential to find something incredible.
Hold It Contemporary Home
You won't find anything for sale on this company’s site—after all, how can you purchase a chair without sitting on it first? Their Mission Valley showroom lets you kick your feet up on your new coffee table, ensure the rug color is blue, not gray, and visualize your revamped space without the guesswork. Their expert consultants are happy to help you choose between cherry and mahogany and handle details like ordering and delivery.
Kern & Company
It's no surprise Kern & Company is among the mainstays in Solana Beach's Cedros Design District. For almost thirty years, the design destination has served as a one-stop shop for all things interiors, from high-quality furniture and bedding to window treatments and bespoke cabinetry—plus professional decorating services to help you bring it all together.
Premium Decor San Diego
Premium Decor works with fellow local businesses to offer custom-made sofas, sectionals, beds, and other furniture at accessible prices. Whether you’d like them to craft an exact replica of your grandpa’s old chair or you simply feel really passionate about the correct level of couch cushion firmness, the Pacific Beach–based company will construct the perfect piece to fit your needs.
D3 Home Modern Furniture
At this Little Italy storefront, comfort meets style (so you don’t end up with a gorgeous living room couch that no one wants to relax on). D3 Home vends sleek, modern furniture for every room in the house, including innovative and ultra-functional pieces like a sofa that converts into—wait for it—bunk beds.
