Eat
Even if you exclude Liberty Station, Point Loma is still loaded with plenty of good spots to grab a drink or a bite to eat. To start, consider ordering your daily coffee and a freshly made quiche from Jennings House Café. It replaced The Living Room in 2018 after more than 20 years, in the historic 1886 Jennings House. Take a seat in the parlor room, library, or veranda to cozy up and people-watch.
Off Voltaire, locals have been digging into scratch-made pastas at Cesarina since it opened in 2019. Stop in to try items off their new summer menu, like the paccheri vodka and scampi, and stay tuned for the owners’ new concept, Angelo, which will serve Neapolitan pizzas and artisanal cheeses from an open-air cheese factory later this year. Elsewhere, dine on Brazilian barbecue at Sabor de Vida’s first expansion beyond the Encinitas flagship, or enjoy a brew with a view at Eppig Brewing’s beer garden on the bay.
Shop
When you’re ready to stretch your legs, head west a couple of blocks from Eppig and you’ll find Paru Tea Bar. The shop stocks specialty loose-leaf herbal teas from around the globe, though most are sourced from family-owned tea gardens in Asia. Pick up a tea flight kit to re-create the store’s in-house tastings at home, or sign up for a subscription to get three teas each month (three-month, six-month, and annual memberships are also available). Pop next door to pick up a new plant or succulent at En Concordia, and walk a little farther down the block to find minimalist accessories, gifts, and clothes at Rare Bloom Boutique.
Explore
When it comes to sightseeing, is still one of Point Loma’s best scenic viewpoints and is now open with extended weekend summer hours through the first weekend of September. Not ready to leave the neighborhood yet? Book a stay at The Pearl Hotel to see their revamp by Electric Bowery and Pow Wow Design Studio, and enjoy a dinner and a movie overlooking the pool. Or, rest your head at The Monsaraz San Diego, which opened in June. It’s part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and is home to Westerly Public House, a restaurant-bar serving Aussie- and California-inspired fare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.