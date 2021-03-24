Eat
Mira Mesa is home to an array of cuisines from around the world, and Mira Mesa Boulevard is a good place to start. Look to Loving Hut for vegan versions of barbecue drumsticks and the Egg McMuffin (just scoop that side of hash browns right into the sandwich), along with burgers, burritos, and noodle dishes. Farther down the road, get your seafood fix with a plate of whole steamed or fried fish at The Fancy Fish, or order a filling bowl of ramen at Menya Ultra—yes, it is worth the hype. Authentic Indian food is hard to come by in San Diego, but you can get a taste off Black Mountain Road, the city’s de facto Little India. The small cultural quarter is lined with Indian shops and restaurants packing bold flavors, like Ashoka the Great. There’s also a small Hindu temple for those who practice. Need to satisfy a sweet tooth? Round out your visit with gourmet cookies from Caked—try the popular ube mochi or one of their other 30 signature flavors.
Drink
Tucked between Sorrento Valley and Miramar, Mira Mesa has an abundance of breweries close at hand. Take your pick of craft creations from White Labs or Align Brewing Co. within the neighborhood borders, or venture out a little ways to fill your growler at long-standing favorites like AleSmith, Little Miss, or Green Flash Brewing. If you’re feeling a little hopped out, try Newtopia Cyder and Serpentine Cider, or Juneshine for some hard kombucha to go; or for a pick-me-up, Jaunt Coffee Roasters can satisfy your cravings in-house or at your door, thanks to their coffee subscription services.
Explore
Locals flock to Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve for good reason (find out why in our upcoming hiking and biking feature from the April issue of San Diego Magazine), but just east of it is another worthy trail for when you’re ready to get outside and explore. Transcounty
Trail 28 takes you east of Mira Mesa through Scripps Ranch and Poway, and ends just short of Sycamore Canyon, with the option to connect to other trails along the way. This is a great adventure for bikers, dog walkers, and rookie hikers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.