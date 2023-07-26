Nestled east of Mission Bay, Linda Vista is a small, residential neighborhood with central access to most anywhere you’d want to explore. The beach? 10 minute drive. Downtown? 10 minute drive. The Zoo? 10 minute drive. While Linda Vista may be one of the quieter neighborhoods in San Diego, it continues to offer a mix of long-standing locally based shops and serene outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.
Food & Drink
K Sandwiches
Sucker for a sando? Try family-owned K Sandwiches and choose from eighteen variations of the traditional Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich. Make sure to pick up some fresh spring rolls and a milk tea on your way out.
7604 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92111
J&T Thai Street Food
Right off Linda Vista Road you’ll find J&T Thai Street Food, a small shop with a modern feel that offers all your favorite go-to’s, from spicy noodle soup to Pad see ew.
5259 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Rose Donuts
With its bright red signage and prime location on the corner of Linda Vista and Napa, it’s hard to miss Rose Donuts. Good thing though—you wouldn’t want to miss out on their soft fluffy donuts or croissant breakfast sandwiches. And as an added bonus, Rose Donuts is open until 10 p.m., so consider your late night sweet tooth satisfied.
5201 Linda Vista Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92110
California Burritos
If you’re from SD, you’ve probably had your fair share of California burritos. But have you ever had a California burrito from California Burritos? Stop by this family owned and operated counter-serve Mexican spot for jumbo-sized burritos, mini tacos, and vegetarian and vegan options.
7754 Starling Drive, San Diego, California 92123
Coco Bomb
A hidden gem in the Linda Vista neighborhood is dessert shop Coco Bomb, serving Thai desserts such as mango with sticky rice and pandan coconut cream pudding. But if you only get one thing, make sure it’s their fresh coconut ice cream sundae with mango on top. It’s a mango must.
2379 Ulric St, San Diego, CA 92111
Deft Brewing
If you’re not crazy for San Diego’s dominant IPA beer culture, Deft Brewing has you covered. Hidden off of Morena Blvd, this local brewery offers award-winning and easy drinking European style beers with a spacious outdoor patio to enjoy your brews, live music, and pizza by partner Pizza Cassette.
5328 Banks St., Suite A, San Diego, CA 92110
Main Chick
With the original location in Los Angeles, Main Chick has grown its fried chicken empire all the way down to Linda Vista. Choose from different combo meals of chicken sandwiches and tenders, fries, and coleslaw before finally picking your spice level. Whether you’re a Mild Mary or a Fire Fanatic, you’ll get a real Nashville-style fried chicken experience.
5175 Linda Vista Rd. #106, San Diego, CA
Explore/Things to Do
Tecolote Canyon
For a pleasant walk, run, or bike ride through nature, check out Tecolote Canyon. With approximately 6.5 miles of trails to explore, you can take that well needed break from work and spend time appreciating native California plants and maybe even some wildlife.
5180 Tecolote Rd, San Diego, CA 92110
Linda Vista Skatepark
Located in the Linda Vista Community Park, the Linda Vista skatepark is a great place to dust off the ol’ skateboard and practice your kickflips and ollies.
7064 Levant Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Skateworld
Once the sun goes down and air gets chillier, move from the skate park to Skateworld, where you can rollerblade the night away. Regardless of your age or skill level, it’s a fun neighborhood spot to hang out and get your exercise in.
6907 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
Riverwalk Golf Club
On a sunny day in San Diego, hit the green at Riverwalk Golf Club, a resort-style 18-hole public golf course near Linda Vista. In addition to the course, you can test your skills at the driving range or pick up new ones at the on-site Golf Learning Center.
University of San Diego
While often bustling with students, the University of San Diego campus, named #1 most beautiful campus in the US by the Princeton Review, is open to the public for ocean-view walks or tossing the frisbee on its large green lawns.
5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110
Linda Vista Farmers Market
Join the Linda Vista community every Thursday from 2-7pm for the Linda Vista Farmers Market. Highlights of the market include live music, organic farm vegetables, international cuisine vendors, and handmade trinkets.
6939 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista Library
Located in the heart of Linda Vista, the neighborhood Linda Vista Library has large natural light windows for a quiet afternoon with your favorite book, free computer access for card holding members, and a peaceful outdoor courtyard to work or relax.
2160 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Retail
Kim Quang Jewelry
Kim Quang Jewelry is a long-standing neighborhood jewelry shop that’s a great option whether you’re looking for a new pair of earrings or to fix a broken bracelet.
6941 Linda Vista Rd #A, San Diego, CA 92111
Urbn Leaf
Maverick might have the need for speed, but some of us have the need for weed. If that’s you, Urbn Leaf is your local one-stop-shop for cannabis products.
1028 Buenos Ave, San Diego, CA 92110
RipCurl Outlet
With rows upon rows of discounted swimsuits, beach clothes, and wetsuits, Linda Vista’s RipCurl Outlet is the best place to prep your summer wardrobe for a fraction of the price.
5401 Linda Vista Rd Ste 401, San Diego, CA 92110
Slappy’s Garage
Slappy’s Garage is a skater-owned shop selling pro decks and housemade shop decks. Skate in style by picking up Slappy’s iconic branded merchandise, and learn a few tips and tricks from the knowledgeable staff of seasoned skaters.
6585 Osler Street, San Diego, CA, 92111
Delray Surf Designs
If you’ve ever dreamed of designing your own surfboard, with the help of Delray Surf Designs, your dream can come true. Choose from their wide selection of SD-specific designs, from the Sunset Cliffs style fish to San Diego speed eggs.
4941 Pacific Highway, Suite 3A, San Diego, CA 92110
Geology Rocks! And Minerals
It’s hard to get bored at Geology Rocks! And Minerals. Here you can find dozens of sparkly rocks, crystals, and jewelry pieces from all over the world, or chat with passionate owner Kasey Valle about everything geology.
5390 Napa Street A, San Diego, CA 92110
Allen’s Flowers & Plants
Birthday? Anniversary? Just want to brighten up that empty corner in your house? Check out Allen’s Flowers & Plants, voted best florist in SD for 5 consecutive years. As a family owned floral design company, they offer beautiful bouquets of farm fresh flowers and same day local delivery.
5225 Lovelock Street, San Diego, CA 92110
