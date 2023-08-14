You’d expect to find a great burrito in Barrio Logan, but gourmet hot dogs and spicy lemonade? This neighborhood is stuffed with surprises. If a friend is visiting from out of town, take them here. In the words of TV personality Andrew Zimmern, “If you come to San Diego and don’t go to Barrio Logan, then you’re not really seeing San Diego.”
Check out our pocket guide to things to do in Barrio Logan:
Barrio Logan Food and Drink
Las Cuatro Milpas
Run by the Estudillo family since the 1930s, Las Cuatro Milpas supplies the San Diego community with locally famous tortillas, tamales, and tacos. Make sure to bring cash and keep in mind that they’re closed on Sundays.
1857 Logan Avenue
Salud Tacos
Diners sit in close proximity at this funky spot, so keep your phone in your pocket and strike up a conversation with the person perched next to you. Order the ceviche—it’s briny, oceanic, loaded with cucumbers, avocado, and tomato—and the chile relleno taco.
2196 Logan Avenue
Border X Brewing
At Border X Brewing, Mexican craft beer is on fully display with plenty of pours to choose from. The Horchata Golden Stout has notes of vanilla bean and cinnamon, while the Tarantula Stout is brewed with three different types of chocolate malt. Bonus: It’s a dog-friendly environment.
2181 Logan Avenue
Por Vida Cafe
This Barrio Logan coffee pays homage to Mexican culture with artwork by Chicano artists and images of Frida Kahlo and the Virgin de Guadalupe hanging on its walls. While there are lots of ways to quench your thirst at Por Vida cafe, whatever you do, don’t walk out without a spicy lemonade made with chamoy and Tajín. Lick the rim for a blast of salt and spice, then take a swig to quell the flames.
2146 Logan Avenue
Barrio Dogg
The longtime little bro of the burger at the backyard cookout, the humble hot dog is the main act at Barrio Dogg. The franks at this joint are dialed up to 11 with a mountain of toppings: El Chihuahua, for example, comes covered in slow-braised pork, poblano and serrano peppers, and the house-made salsa verde. Get it wrapped in bacon or on top of an entire pound of fries. Your move, cheeseburger.
2234 Logan Avenue
Ryan Bros Coffee
Located right next to the sign declaring the neighborhood’s name, Ryan Bros Coffee can sweeten your morning with fluffy croissants or a sweet bear claw. Wash down a pastry with the Funky Monkey smoothie, made with chocolate, peanut butter, and bananas.
1894 Main Street
Barrio Logan Shops & Boutiques
Simón Limón
Alexandra Scarlett Perez Demma’s Simón Limón gift shop offers hand-crafted ceramics, paintings, and pop art. The store features creations by artists from both the United States and Mexico, and Demma has a jewelry-making studio onsite.
2185 Logan Avenue, Unit 11
Arts-Rec
Founded in 2018 by pro skater Kellen James, arts-rec specializes in skateboards and streetwear, including plenty of shoes. Sneakerheads, come here to check out their selection of Vans and Nikes to choose from. Even if you have no idea how to ollie, you’ll leave looking ready for the ramp.
2161 Logan Avenue
Sew Loka
Growing up, Claudia Biezunski-Rodríguez’s father was a denim distributor. Her mother sewed clothing for all six kids. At Sew Loka, the Chicana designer honors their legacy, creating one-of-a-kind wearable masterpieces with upcycled materials and vintage fabrics. A major win for slow fashion (and your wardrobe).
2113 Logan Avenue
Beatbox Records
Arguably one of the coolest shops in the Barrio, Beatbox Records is a music lover’s paradise. The small store is packed floor-to-ceiling with CDs, concert posters, figurines, and, of course, tons of records. Almost everything inside is for sale, so if you see something you like, ask about it.
2148 Logan Avenue
Libélula Books & Co.
It’s the inclusive atmosphere and wide-ranging selection of literature that make Libélula Books & Co. a special spot. There’s everything from LGBTQ reads to cookbooks, and even a section of books “hecho a mano,” or “made by hand.” Make sure to say hi to the resident polydactyl cat, Billie.
950 South 26th Street
HOLA Swim
Founded by besties Aida Soria and Syncletica Maestas, HOLA Swim vends suits designed and produced entirely in America’s Finest City. You’ll have to book an appointment to shop chic bikinis and one-pieces, plus sweatshirts and shorts perfect for tossing on after a long day chasing waves.
2159 Logan Avenue
Explore Barrio Logan
Chicano Park
A U.S. National Historic Landmark, Chicano Park is the country’s largest collection of outdoor murals, with many paying tribute to the neighborhood’s Mexican heritage. Make time for a stroll, as the experience will give you a greater appreciation for the Barrio and its inhabitants. Chicano Park Day is held annually in April to celebrate the park’s takeover by the community in 1970.
1993 Logan Avenue
Bread and Salt
A 45,000-square-foot space, Bread and Salt houses multiple independent galleries. Artwork from both local and international artists can be discovered inside, and the building regularly hosts affordable concerts and food pop-ups.
1955 Julian Avenue
Barrio Art Crawl
Held every second Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m., the Barrio Art Crawl features local Chicano artists, open studios, music, and food. Stay up to date with all the happenings by following @barrioartcrawl on Instagram.
Every 2nd Saturday along Logan Avenue
Neveria Los Mochis & Logan Ave Galeria de Arte
Any toppings on your ice cream? How about a sprinkling of culture? Order a cone (for dairy-free folks, there’s a generous selection of sorbets) and slurp away as you take in a collection of local art curated by Armando Nunez at this shared shop.
2168 Logan Avenue
Garage Collective
Garage Collective is a space dedicated to everything that goes fast on two-to-four wheels. Members of the collective’s club can take advantage of perks like track days and cars and coffee events. Those not interested in a membership can always opt for the free tour.
1827 Main Street, Unit B
The iN Gallery
Owner Irina Negulescu hangs her colorful works on the walls of The iN Gallery. Many of the paintings incorporate her favorite colors (red, blue and green), and several pieces are set in or under the water. The gallery is open by appointment or by chance. (I was lucky enough to stumble in without making any arrangements.)
1878 Main Street, Unit D
