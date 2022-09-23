North Park’s Lafayette Hotel & Swim Club will temporarily close on Oct. 1 for a $26 million restoration project under new ownership by local hospitality group Consortium Holdings (CH Projects). The 1940s Colonial-style property is scheduled to reopen in May 2023 following a complete overhaul of its 131 guest rooms, lobby, restaurant and bar.
CH Projects purchased The Lafayette for $25.8 million in March 2021 and plan to maintain the historic, 2.5-acre property as a social and entertainment hub. So don't worry, its raucous pool parties may still be here to stay.
The hotel remodel is being led by Brooklyn design firm Post Company. The company promises that upon arrival, patrons will be greeted with a European-style bar serving classic cocktails in the atrium lobby, while guest rooms will have custom-designed linens and personal bar setups.
CH Projects founder Arsalun Tafazoli believes food and beverage is the quintessence of a great hotel, which is why he’s laid out plans for seven distinct culinary venues at The Lafayette, all open to the public.
Among these will be Beginners Diner, a 24-hour Worcester Lunch Car-style diner; vintage bowling alley, game room, and cocktail bar, Gutter; Mexican-inspired restaurant and agave bar, Mama Intento; continental fine dining restaurant, Faux Pas, featuring table service carts; rum bar, Mississippi Room; Chef’s Table, which will host a rotation of guest chef events; and Pool Bar, serving Italian cocktails and aperitifs. The Lafayette’s current restaurant, Hope 46, will be shuttered.
The aspirational Lafayette project is the first foray into the hotel scene for CH Projects, but the hospitality group is no stranger to creating food and beverage concepts with provocative conversation starters. Current CH Projects ventures include Born & Raised, Craft & Commerce, False Idol, Fortunate Son, Invigatorium, Ironside Fish & Oyster, J & Tony’s Discount Cured Meats and Negroni Warehouse, Morning Glory, Neighborhood, Noble Experiment, Part Time Lover, Polite Provisions, Raised by Wolves, Seneca, The Reading Club, Underbelly, and Youngblood.
