Eat + Drink
It’s Clairemont’s unassuming strip malls that house some of its best food and give nearby Convoy a run for its money. Off Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, you’ll find Middle Eastern fare at mainstay Aladdin, kamameshi (kettle rice) and izakaya-style dishes at Okan Diner, and flavorful Cuban eats at Havana Grill (don’t skip out on the mojo sauce)—all in one strip mall. Down the street, Yakitori Taisho is a sister restaurant of Yakyudori and Hinotez in Convoy, tucked into a Smart & Final parking lot; it serves an extensive menu of yakitori and chef-selected sake. The space is cozy with minimal seating, so plan to get there right when they open or make a reservation.
You’ll find your burger fix at The Butcher N Cheese in Clairemont Square—the menu boasts juicy craft burgers and sides like crispy fries served with fresh garlic and a wasabi mayo dipping sauce. To drink, The Forum Coffee House specializes in colorful lattes, like their bright blue chai, or you can go classic and order a boba milk tea from Tealightful Cafe. Before you go, satisfy your sweet tooth at Barrio Donas. The donut shop blends Mexican flavors with American culture for donuts like their cocada and arroz con leche.
Explore
Clairemont has a number of welcoming neighborhood parks tucked into its residential streets, but Olive Grove Park has something for everyone, with a baseball field, playground, plenty of green space, and shady olive trees to rest under. If you want a little more seclusion, Marian Bear Memorial Park sits in San Clemente Canyon, where plenty of walking and hiking trails wind their way along creeks and under shady trees.
Shop
For over 20 years, graphic novel and manga fans have come to Comickaze to pore over both popular and independent titles. Come San Diego Comic-Con, the small business often sees a long line of patrons that extends around the block, but it’s worth a stop year-round to spend an hour or two perusing the rows of packed bookshelves. To bring some of Clairemont’s flavors back home with you, swing by Balboa International Market and stock up on Mediterranean groceries and prepackaged tabbouleh and dolmas to go.
