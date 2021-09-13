Wounded Warrior Homes is gearing up for its annual Fairways 4 Veterans golf tournament. The tournament, on September 20 at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista, will raise money for transitional housing for unsheltered veterans with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. This year’s tourney will include hole-in-one, putting, and driving contests, along with opportunities for players to improve their game. Tournament registration is sold out, but community members can still sponsor a veteran to play for $175 or make a donation to support the event. Visit woundedwarriorhomes.org to donate.
The Conrad Prebys Foundation has awarded more than $90 million in grants to over 200 local organizations that support causes that were close to the late philanthropist’s heart. Among the recipients is Feeding San Diego, which received $100,000 to bolster its Feeding Kids initiative and its School Pantry Program, which provides free, nutritious food to kids and their families at schools throughout the county.
“The resiliency of San Diego’s youth has been stretched and challenged in unimaginable ways during the pandemic, and the foundation is grateful to be able to give to a range of nonprofits as they work to support, inspire, and care for the future leaders of our region,” said Erin Decker, director of grantmaking at The Conrad Prebys Foundation.
The grant categories were animal conservation, health care, higher education, medical research, visual and performing arts, and youth development. The list of recipients also included the San Diego Symphony, California Wolf Center, Friends of Balboa Park, San Diego Humane Society, North County Health Project, Kitchens for Good, Art of Elan, and Malashock Dance Company.
Just in Time for Foster Youth, a San Diego nonprofit that helps young adults transition from foster care to self-sufficiency, will host a Shark Tank–style competition this weekend for young entrepreneurs. The event will take place during the nonprofit’s Pathways to Financial Power conference for transition-age foster youth. Three former foster kids—Margen Dishmon, Stephany Gomez, and Stephen Thomas—will face off for a chance to win a $3,000 investment in their business idea. Dishmon will pitch spray tan business Rare & Radiant, which uses organic and vitamin-infused formulas; Gomez founded a Latina-owned online clothing retailer, Sxoboutique, that sells affordable clothing for women of every size; and Thomas’s idea is Insure+, which creates immersive virtual replicas of properties through 3D technology.
