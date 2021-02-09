San Diego Regional Fire Foundation
Provides fire departments— especially those that serve rural and low-income communities—with funds for equipment and training.
If You Give $10
Disinfecting supplies to keep firefighters, patients, and equipment safe from viruses
If You Give $100
75 feet of fire hose for battling wildfires
If You Give $1,000
One set of wildfire personal protective equipment (coat, pants, helmet, and boots)
If You Give $10,000
Two self-contained breathing apparatuses, or trains a firefighter to become a paramedic
Meals on Wheels San Diego County
Delivers meals and fresh produce to seniors at their homes, seven days a week. Volunteers also conduct safety and wellness checks.
If You Give $10
Lunch, dinner, and a smile for a senior from a caring volunteer for one day
If You Give $100
Background checks for four volunteers to begin delivering meals or making Companion Calls to seniors
If You Give $1,000
A new set of tires for one of 12 company vans, which drive a total of 200,000 miles a year to meal-drop sites around the county
If You Give $10,000
300 replacement delivery coolers, used daily to keep meals fresh in transit
ArtReach
Provides free workshops and art classes at K-12 schools that do not have funding for visual arts programs. They now offer virtual art classes and a socially distanced mural program.
If You Give $10
An artist kit for one student
If You Give $100
Sustains their no-cost visual arts program for Title 1 elementary schools that lack financial resources for art programs
If You Give $1,000
A recorded art lesson for students to access anytime
If You Give $10,000
A complete mural program
The Jacobs and Cushman SD Food Bank
The largest hunger-relief organization in the county serves 350,000 people a month. Since March, they have launched several food drives, contactless services, and emergency food assistance programs.
If You Give $10
50 meals
If You Give $100
500 meals
If You Give $1,000
5,000 meals
If You Give $10,000
50,000 meals
Casa de Amparo
Provides safe housing for abused and neglected children on an 11-acre campus in North County. They are also the only licensed group home in the county that helps foster youth who are pregnant or are themselves parents.
If You Give $10
A fun meal out for a child in their care
If You Give $100
Diapers for infants
If You Give $1,000
One month of transportation costs for court-appointed, monitored visits for five families working toward reunification
If You Give $10,000
One year of rent for a New Directions participant to live in a shared apartment
Support the Enlisted Project
Assists recently discharged enlisted veterans in need and their families with financial counseling, grants, and supplies.
If You Give $10
One bag of essential supplies for one service member or veteran
If You Give $100
Two weeks worth of essential supplies for an entire family
If You Give $1,000
Financial counseling and emergency grants for one family
If You Give $10,000
Financial counseling and emergency grants services for 10 families
