Provides fire departments— especially those that serve rural and low-income communities—with funds for equipment and training.

If You Give $10

Disinfecting supplies to keep firefighters, patients, and equipment safe from viruses

If You Give $100

75 feet of fire hose for battling wildfires

If You Give $1,000

One set of wildfire personal protective equipment (coat, pants, helmet, and boots)

If You Give $10,000

Two self-contained breathing apparatuses, or trains a firefighter to become a paramedic

 

Delivers meals and fresh produce to seniors at their homes, seven days a week. Volunteers also conduct safety and wellness checks.

If You Give $10

Lunch, dinner, and a smile for a senior from a caring volunteer for one day

If You Give $100

Background checks for four volunteers to begin delivering meals or making Companion Calls to seniors

If You Give $1,000

A new set of tires for one of 12 company vans, which drive a total of 200,000 miles a year to meal-drop sites around the county

If You Give $10,000

300 replacement delivery coolers, used daily to keep meals fresh in transit

 

Provides free workshops and art classes at K-12 schools that do not have funding for visual arts programs. They now offer virtual art classes and a socially distanced mural program.

If You Give $10

An artist kit for one student

If You Give $100

Sustains their no-cost visual arts program for Title 1 elementary schools that lack financial resources for art programs

If You Give $1,000

A recorded art lesson for students to access anytime

If You Give $10,000

A complete mural program

 

The largest hunger-relief organization in the county serves 350,000 people a month. Since March, they have launched several food drives, contactless services, and emergency food assistance programs.

If You Give $10

50 meals

If You Give $100

500 meals

If You Give $1,000

5,000 meals

If You Give $10,000

50,000 meals

 

Provides safe housing for abused and neglected children on an 11-acre campus in North County. They are also the only licensed group home in the county that helps foster youth who are pregnant or are themselves parents.

If You Give $10

A fun meal out for a child in their care

If You Give $100

Diapers for infants

If You Give $1,000

One month of transportation costs for court-appointed, monitored visits for five families working toward reunification

If You Give $10,000

One year of rent for a New Directions participant to live in a shared apartment

 

Assists recently discharged enlisted veterans in need and their families with financial counseling, grants, and supplies.

If You Give $10

One bag of essential supplies for one service member or veteran

If You Give $100

Two weeks worth of essential supplies for an entire family

If You Give $1,000

Financial counseling and emergency grants for one family

If You Give $10,000

Financial counseling and emergency grants services for 10 families

