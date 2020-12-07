The Warrior Foundation Freedom Station annual Give-a-Thon brought in more than $1.5 million to bring injured service members home for the holidays. Certain service members who have been approved by their commands and health care providers will receive a flight home. Others who cannot travel, for any reason, will have a family member flown to them. The organization’s annual Give-a-Thon, sponsored by local channels 760 AM, News Radio 600 KOGO, CBS 8 KFMB-TV, and morning radio hosts Jack Armstrong and Joe Getty, raised the largest amount in its history.
Sandy Lehmkuhler, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station’s CEO and founder, said, “This year’s Give-a-Thon brought in our highest total ever, and it’s all thanks to the dedication and philanthropic spirit of 760 AM, Armstrong & Getty, News Radio 600 KOGO, and CBS 8 KFMB-TV. They told the stories of our military men and women like no one else could, rallying the communities they serve to come together and make an incredible difference for our troops. We are forever grateful.”
Center for Community Solutions raised more than $187,000 at its virtual event Raise a Cup for CCS last month to help those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. The total includes a $20,000 match donation from the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. CCS will continue to accept donations of any amount at ccssd.org through December 31.
“Calls to our crisis hotline have increased a stunning 64 percent since March 2020 due to the current pandemic,” said CEO Verna Griffin-Tabor. “These have been especially challenging times for the CCS emergency shelters and programs. We are grateful that the community answered CCS’ calls for help so that we can continue our mission to end relationship and sexual violence in San Diego.”
Mission Federal Credit Union recently launched a Holiday Giving Fundraiser to benefit Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Rescue Mission, and The Salvation Army San Diego County. Each will receive a $10,000 matching donation, and the campaign will continue through the end of the year. Visit missionfed.com/giving to learn more or make a donation to any of the beneficiaries.
“We are in unprecedented times. I strongly believe as a dedicated corporate and community citizen, we are blessed to offer support to these three community partners who are doing so much to help San Diegans in need,” said Mission Fed President and CEO Debra Schwartz.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County and The Neighborhood House Association have been named Bank of America Neighborhood Builders. The Neighborhood House Association, which works to end the cycle of generational poverty, and Big Brothers Big Sisters, which connects children facing adversity with mentors, were recognized for their work to “address issues fundamental to economic mobility.” Each will receive a $200,000 grant to aid in their mission, leadership training, and more.
“Today, it is more critical than ever to reach at-risk youth and adults already faced with significant social, economic and education inequities,” said Rick Bregman, Bank of America market president for San Diego. “During times of crisis, it is the most vulnerable who are hit the hardest. Neighborhood Builder nonprofits have the power to grow strategically to help their clients succeed in ways that are sustainable over time.”
Cox Charities awarded $10,000 grants to 10 San Diego nonprofits that are focused on COVID-19 relief, bridging the digital divide, and social justice efforts. The funds will help them address immediate needs in the community. The recipients are Alpha Project, Casa de Amparo, the Cesar Chavez Service Club, Coastal Roots Farm, Girls Inc. of San Diego County, Just in Time for Foster Youth Neighborhood House Association, Promises2Kids, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, and Urban League of San Diego County.
