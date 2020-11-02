Voices for Children’s virtual Starry Starry Night gala brought in around $1.25 million to recruit and train court-appointed special advocates (CASA) to represent the interests of abused and neglected children in San Diego County. During the event, the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and San Diego Children’s Choir performed, and Carolina Finch was named CASA of the Year. Some of the more than 750 participants upgraded their viewing experience with delivered Gala-on-the-Go boxes, which included event guides, Champagne, and starry lanterns; or appetizers, entrees, and cocktails from Waters Fine Foods & Catering.
As if we needed a reason to eat more cupcakes. Gelson’s Market has teamed up with Cupcake Wars winner Little Cakes Kitchen to raise money for the Carlsbad Education Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from Little Cakes’ floral cupcakes four-packs—on sale at Gelson’s Carlsbad location through November 22—will support Carlsbad public schools.
“The pandemic has had a profound impact on our education system, and the funding needs to support student learning and programming, especially in distance learning environments, are greater than ever,” said Gelson’s Chief Merchandising Officer John Bagan. “We can think of no better way to put smiles on faces and raise money for a worthy cause than with a locally made sweet treat.”
This Friday, St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center will host its seventh annual Swing with Santa golf tournament to raise money to host a fun holiday celebration for its students and give each one a gift. SMSC is planning an event for later this year with live music, an ugly sweater contest, art ornament presentations, and a visit from Santa.
“In this challenging year, we need our community’s help more than ever to make the tournament a success to fund this wonderful, heartwarming celebration during the holidays for our over 400 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Debra Emerson, CEO of SMSC.
If you’d like to tee off for a great cause, head to Singing Hills Golf Resort Pine Glen for a 10:30 a.m. check-in and a shotgun start at noon with games and prizes at select holes, an opportunity drawing, and SMSC’s first ever Golf Ball Drop. Individual golfers are $120 and foursomes are $440. Visit swingwithsanta.org to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.