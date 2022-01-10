Verbena Kitchen is raising money to help two other North Park businesses, Soluna Wellness and Mister Brown’s, that were destroyed in a fire last month. No one was injured when the building that houses the barbershop and mental health service provider went up in flames, but both businesses suffered devastating losses.
Verbena Kitchen is donating the proceeds from beer sales during the month of January to the businesses via GoFundMe and will host an in-person fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on January 20. Soluna Wellness and Mister Brown’s are also raising money on individual GoFundMe pages. Find Soluna Wellness’s here, and Mister Brown’s here.
