A prominent philanthropist and an automobile enthusiast have pledged a combined $1.33 million to the San Diego Automotive Museum’s capital campaign. The lion’s share, $1 million, was donated by Dorothea Laub in memory of her husband, Richard. Ray Brock donated $330,000 to underwrite the cost of a hall of fame room and other improvements.
“We are so honored to be recognized and supported by Dorothea and Ray with their generous donations,” said Lenny Leszczynski, CEO of the San Diego Automotive Museum. “With their enthusiasm and trust in our vision, we have made great strides in achieving a refined automotive museum for our community’s education and enjoyment.”
The San Diego Rescue Mission recently received $12,500 from Share the Dough, the nonprofit arm of Encinitas-based Panera Bread franchisee Manna Development. San Diego Rescue Mission plans to use the grant to help fund its long-term residential program, children’s center preschool, and emergency shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness.
‘‘We’re deeply blessed to be recognized by Share the Dough,” said Donnie Dee, CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission. “We thank God for the generosity and kindness of our community partners that are so vital to our organization’s mission.”
To celebrate National Foster Care Month, nearly two dozen local restaurants are donating a portion of the proceeds from select menu items to Promises2Kids. Funds raised via the 40-year-old nonprofit’s Foodies 4 Foster Kids initiative will help reunite siblings living apart, support high school and college students with their educational goals, purchase birthday gifts and school clothes, fund extracurricular activities, and provide an emergency shelter where children feel safe and cared for.
“Not only is this an opportunity to support foster children, but also supporting those in the restaurant industry after a year of uncertainty,” said Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids.
“We are very grateful to partner up with these restaurants and encourage the community to dine out and support these local establishments during the month of May.”
For a list of participating restaurants and featured dishes, visit promises2kids.org/foodies2021.
