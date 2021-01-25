The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club has given $10,000 to the Association of African American Educators, a donation raised in part by raffling off game-worn Black Lives Matter jerseys. The team began wearing the black and teal alternate jerseys in July in support of the fight against racism and injustice.
“We, as a club that stands for diversity and the word ‘Loyal’, have a responsibility to use our voice and put words into action to ensure our community is heard and supported,” said SD Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis.
The team will continue raising money to fight social injustice via sales of its Together San Diego apparel line, which includes a track jacket, T-shirts, jerseys, a scarf, and face masks. Shop the collection at theshop.sdloyal.com.
The San Diego Blood Bank is seeking donations that match the rare blood type of a La Jolla mom with stage 4 bone cancer. Stacie Buechel is missing a protein called Kpb, and less than one percent of people in the US are a match. San Diego Blood Bank is asking for donors, especially those with A+, O–, and O+ type blood, to give on her behalf, with the hope of finding a precise match. You can help by making an appointment to give blood at any of San Diego Blood Bank’s eight locations, or through a mobile drive at sandiegobloodbank.org by using the code ESSB.
Del Mar Highlands Town Center has pledged $39,000 to support local schools and first responders. The San Diego Police Foundation and the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation will each receive $2,500 to support their programs, and 17 San Diego area schools received $2,000 to use for arts education.
To date, Del Mar Highlands Town Center has put more than $250,000 toward programs that support families in need, create educational resources, protect the environment, and aid local law enforcement and firefighters.
