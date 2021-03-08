Miracle Babies will host a diaper distribution event at the National City Public Library Saturday morning with help from a few costumed characters from a galaxy far, far away. The nonprofit, which provides support for families of infants in neonatal intensive care units, periodically hosts similar distribution events and this week’s will be its 21st. So far, the organization has given away 531,000 diapers.
Registration is required to receive diapers, which will be loaded directly into recipients’ vehicles with no contact. Miracle Babies will also be distributing PPE kits courtesy of Last Mile San Diego, and new infant toys from the San Diego Food Bank. To register or to donate diapers, visit miraclebabies.org.
Feeding San Diego will host another large-scale, no-contact distribution event at Pechanga Arena Tuesday. A similar event at Legoland California Resort last week served more than 3,000 people, and four last month were held specifically for hospitality workers affected by the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we will continue to see increased need for food assistance long after everything reopens,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “It’s our responsibility to continue to serve as a lifeline for anyone facing hunger, even after we start to feel a bit of a return to normal.”
Tuesday’s event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and registration via this link is required. Those who attend will also be provided information about Feeding San Diego’s other services they can access year-round.
Just in Time for Foster Youth participated in the Champions for Youth fundraiser, the core charitable program for Farmers Insurance Open host Century Club of San Diego, raising $252,353. JIT and five other local nonprofits that aid at-risk and underserved communities competed in a fundraising competition that awarded extra funds from the Farmers Cares Bonus Pool to the organization with the highest amount raised and the highest number of unique donors. JIT swept both categories.
“Our caring community truly came together to empower the youth we serve,” said Don Wells, Chief Empowerment Officer at Just in Time. “Their generous contributions, combined with the support we received from the Century Club, will help so many deserving young people in San Diego reach their goals and become confident, capable and connected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.