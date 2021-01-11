The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank has received a $25,000 grant from Cox Communications’ charitable arm, the James M. Cox Foundation. The funds will cover 125,000 meals for local families in need.
Before COVID-19 hit San Diego, the food bank fed about 350,000 people per month. That number has nearly doubled.
“With widespread business closures, record unemployment and skyrocketing food insecurity, donations are critical to the food bank since we are currently feeding nearly 600,000 people per month due to the pandemic and soaring need,” said James Floros, president and CEO of the food bank.
The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is also the only local diaper bank authorized by the state. It partners with other nonprofits to distribute diapers to families in need.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is moving its annual Tea by the Sea fundraiser online. The event will take place on Saturday, January 23 at noon and the proceeds will go toward the Sophie’s Gallery art program.
“This event continues to support Sophie’s Art Department, where our staff have been working virtually with our students through Zoom and delivering art supplies for all of our art programs and shows during these difficult times,” said Debra Emerson, the center’s CEO.
Tickets are $135 per person or $1,350 for a virtual table of ten and come with a tea set gift basket delivered prior to the event. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite teatime attire and celebrate together, virtually, to support St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. Tickets are available at smscteabythesea.org.
Registration has started for Cutwater Spirits’ inaugural Fridge Run Instagram contest, January 23–24. To enter, visit cutwaterspirits.com and purchase a race kit, tag @cutwaterspirits, use the hashtag #CutwaterFridgeRun, and share photos and video of your best or funniest runs to and from the fridge. Prizes will be awarded for best in show, most creative, most athletic, best music and/or choreography, and best fridge/finish line. Proceeds from the $25 race kits will benefit the San Diego Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.