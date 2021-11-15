The New Children’s Museum raised a quarter of a million dollars and turned guests into colorful pieces of art at its annual gala on November 6. Many of the event’s 375 guests arrived wearing all white and allowed graffiti artists Crown One and Brisk of Writerz Blok and artist Risa Puno, whose installation In the Balance is on display in the museum’s park, to create one-of-a-kind designs on their clothing. Installations like Whammock! and The Wonder Sound that are usually off-limits to adults were open during the event for adult guests to enjoy. Proceeds from the gala will go toward the museum’s access programs that enable kids and families to visit at little or no cost.
New York Life Insurance Company donated $10,000 to benefit individuals with disabilities at The Arc of San Diego after its employees participated in a virtual walk to support the local nonprofit. The gift was presented in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and will go toward The Arc of San Diego’s employment support for adults with disabilities.
“We are grateful to New York Life for their generous support of our organization,” said Anthony J. DeSalis, Esq., president and CEO of The Arc of San Diego. “National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a time to celebrate not only the valuable contributions made by individuals with disabilities, but the community partners that promote inclusion in the workplace.”
Meals on Wheels San Diego County is seeking volunteers to help deliver meals to its clients. Volunteers must be able to commit to at least one shift per month and must have a driver’s license and proof of auto insurance. Delivery days are Monday through Saturday, from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Virtual training is provided, including how to safely deliver during the pandemic.
“Our volunteers deliver more than meals, they deliver warm smiles with each visit,” says Brent Wakefield, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels San Diego County. “Due to the pandemic, the increase in client needs and the demand for our services has made it difficult for us to find enough volunteers to help service all of our meal centers.”
For more information about volunteering with Meals on Wheels San Diego County, please visit meals-on-wheels.org/volunteer or email volunteer@meals-on-wheels.org.
