The country’s premier infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, received top honors at the National Conflict Resolution Center’s 33rd annual Peacemaker Awards. More than 800 people watched the local nonprofit’s online ceremony, which raised nearly $740,000 to support its mission to unite people, cultures, and organizations. Other honorees included Ekene and Nene Okolo, who created the youth organization Black in PUSD, which spurred racial reforms within the Poway Unified School District; and the heads of the San Diego Foundation, Jewish Community Foundation San Diego, and Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, who were recognized for their respective organizations’ responses to the pandemic.
Also during the event, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla announced the launch of the Applied Research Center for Civility, the first of its kind in the country.
“This uncertain, tumultuous year has exposed inequities in our society and further highlighted the polarization in our country,” said NCRC President Steven Dinkin. “However, I am inspired by the work of all of our honorees to create a world where healthy, collaborative dialogue is possible. My hope is that the Center for Civility can build on the work they and many others are doing nationwide and put forward actionable solutions for overcoming entrenched divides in our country.”
Miracle Babies, which provides support services for parents of hospitalized newborns, will host its annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s fundraiser Wednesday to raise money to purchase a “Heart” shuttle to transport parents and babies receiving care at Rady Children’s Hospital’s Heart Institute. The event at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla will include a decadent brunch, a cocktail reception, and presentations by The Doctors talk show contributor Dr. Nita Landry and Dr. Denise Suttner, the clinical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at Rady Children’s.
Tickets to the in-person event are $200, and social distancing will be observed.
“Breakfast at Tiffany's is a day to honor and celebrate this wonderful group of dynamic philanthropic leaders dedicated to serving our mission,” said Miracle Babies cofounder Marjan Daneshmand. “This year, we are gathering at just half capacity at this exclusive fundraising luncheon to renew our community’s commitment to the Miracle Babies mission and to recognize the work of our members.”
Feeding San Diego, the San Diego Padres, and Curebound have joined forces to provide nutritious food to local cancer patients at no cost. The new Feeding Patients program expands on an effort launched last year by Padres Pedal the Cause, Padres volunteers, Susan G. Komen San Diego, and the Albertsons/Vons Foundation. Called Groceries4Good, it serviced certain cancer patients facing financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Through the expanded Feeding Patients program, San Diegans can visit any of several drive-through distribution sites and receive about 50 pounds of dry goods, meat, and produce. Registration at feedingsandiego.org is required.
“Recognizing that the need to provide groceries to our cancer-fighting community is much larger than originally imagined, we look forward to the continuation and growth of the Groceries4Good program as Feeding Patients,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Feeding San Diego serves people in need all over the county, from students to seniors, and we are honored to be able to provide help to those who are battling for their health.”
