The Lucky Duck Foundation isn’t letting the pandemic get in the way of helping the homeless. The Del Mar nonprofit has created a virtual version of its popular Soirée event that will debut this evening. The virtual Soirée is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Presenters include representatives from Interfaith Community Services, Home Start, and The Salvation Army, plus formerly homeless San Diegans who are now working to help those still living on the streets. Viewers will have the opportunity to bid on auction items including vacations in Cabo, Deer Valley, and Tahoe; and opportunities to watch the NBA finals with Bill Walton or golf with Charlie Joiner. Visit GiveSmart to register for tonight’s event.
The San Diego Foundation has established a Black Community Investment Fund in response to recent events that have highlighted systemic racism in our country. The fund, cofounded by the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, will prioritize community-led efforts that increase racial equity and economic prosperity for Black San Diegans. Grants will be focused in four key areas: housing, employment, entrepreneurship, and education, which includes a health sciences scholarship named in honor of Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.
San Diego Pride has named Options for All its first Volunteer Community Partner of the Year. Options for All’s Film and Media Program helps adults with developmental disabilities develop the skills needed to work in production, and Pride’s executive director, Fernando Z. López, credits the program’s support in editing nearly 100 videos to be included in the Pride Live event.
“We’re truly honored to receive this distinguished recognition,” said Ken Barnes, CEO of Options for All. “San Diego Pride represents a deep commitment to diversity, equity, and respect for all members of our community. We share those same values, which is why we love our partnership with San Diego Pride.”
