April 10, 2021
Episcopal Community Services
Making Miracles Gala
Coasterra
Episcopal Community Services’ hybrid online and in-person Old Hollywood–themed Making Miracles Gala raised $175,000 to support programs that address mental health, child development, substance use disorders, and homelessness in San Diego. Their signature event was the first gala to take place in person since the pandemic began.
June 26, 2021
San Diego Opera
Midsummer Gala
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Star soprano Michelle Bradley’s performance earned a standing ovation at San Diego Opera’s Midsummer Gala, Musical Mosaics. Attendees also celebrated the charitable contributions of board member Stacy Kellner Rosenberg, and local politicians issued a proclamation declaring June 26 “Stacy Kellner Rosenberg Day” in her honor.
August 7, 2021
Las Patronas
75th Annual Jewel Ball
La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club
The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club was transformed into the glamorous world of James Bond for Las Patronas’ 75th annual Jewel Ball. The black-tie Diamonds Are Forever gala with approximately 600 guests was the culmination of a year of fundraising for various nonprofits.
August 7, 2021
Living Coast Discovery Center
Farm to Bay 2021
This sold-out fundraiser in Chula Vista raised $110,000 to support Living Coast Discovery Center’s coastal wildlife conservation, education, and sustainability programs. About 84 percent of the waste from the event was diverted from the landfill, and 186 pounds was recycled or composted.
August 21, 2021
Black Swan Initiative
Summer Gatsby Gala
Private Home
The Black Swan Initiative’s first Summer Gatsby Gala raised $113,500 for Córazon de Vida, an organization that provides support for orphaned and abandoned kids in Baja California. Over 160 guests enjoyed entertainment by musicians, dancers, sculptors, a contortionist, and a mermaid.
August 28, 2021
The Vision of Children Foundation
A Night for Sight
Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
Singer-songwriter A. J. Croce performed hits written by his father, Jim Croce, as well as his own music at The Vision of Children Foundation’s A Night for Sight concert. The event raised critical funds for vision research at UC San Diego Health.
September 13, 2021
Promises2Kids
Dream On Concert Gala
Foxhill Estate
Belinda Carlisle performed for guests at Promises2Kids’ 12th annual Dream On Concert Gala, held at the Foxhill Estate of Doug Manchester in La Jolla. The sold-out event raised $1.4 million to help current and former foster youth.
September 25, 2021
Voices for Children
Starry Starry Night
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Voices for Children’s signature event raised over $2.4 million for its court-appointed special advocate program, which pairs volunteer advocates with children in foster care. Guests viewed the premiere of Always in My Life, a video highlighting siblings who were separated in foster care but were able to maintain their bond thanks to their advocate.
September 27, 2021
Lucky Duck Foundation
Swing & Soirée
Santaluz Club
The Lucky Duck Foundation, which works to alleviate homelessness, honored the late Father Joe Carroll at its annual Swing & Soirée fundraiser with the creation of the Father Joe Hustler of the Year Award. Youth Assistance Coalition founder and executive director Heather Lezon was named the first recipient.
October 2, 2021
San Diego Humane Society
Fur Ball
San Diego Humane Society Campus
Roughly 600 people and 200 pets showed off their Old Hollywood glam at San Diego Humane Society’s 35th annual Fur Ball gala. The event at SDHS’s Morena-area campus raised more than $1 million.
October 2, 2021
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts
30th Annual Butterfly Ball
Hard Rock Hotel
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts raised more than $300,000 at its “Here Comes the Sun” Butterfly Ball to provide life-changing reconstructive surgery to disadvantaged youth with physical deformities at no cost to their families. The event at the Hard Rock Hotel included a performance by Beatles tribute band The Fab Four, a three-course dinner, and live and silent auctions.
October 2, 2021
Serving Seniors
50th + 1 Anniversary Sunshine Gala
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder entertained guests at Serving Seniors’ Sunshine Gala at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Despite two pandemic-related postponements, the event went off without a hitch and raised critical funds to support local low-income seniors.
October 19, 2021
San Diego Police Foundation
K9 Soirée
Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina
Titan, a police service dog who was stabbed in the line of duty, was awarded a Purple Heart at the San Diego Police Foundation’s K9 Soirée. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund police dogs and cover associated needs of the police K9 unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.