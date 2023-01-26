St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s 10th annual Tea by the Sea fundraiser January 21 brought in a record $35,000 to bolster art programs that empower San Diegans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nearly 200 guests attended the event at the iconic Marine Room in La Jolla and were treated to tea, signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment.
The nonprofit’s CEO Debra Emerson, President Judy Mantle, event honorary chair Maureen King, and student representative Kelsey Wammack all addressed the crowd and attendees were each given a jar of marmalade to take home made from fruit from Sophie’s Organic Garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.