There’s no doubt that the pandemic has placed undue strain on nonprofits. Now Culture Shock Dance Center is fighting to avoid becoming its next casualty. The 17-year-old dance company has launched a GoFundMe to stave off closing its doors for good.
“Despite the PPP and SBA loans, online dance classes, and newly added in-studio dance classes, we have not been able to meet the demands of keeping our business afloat,” wrote Culture Shock owners Angie Bunch and Joe Savant.
Culture Shock Dance Center, which offers instruction in a diverse array of genres, has been operating on a modified schedule due to the pandemic. Their goal is to raise $150,000. Visit Culture Shock’s GoFundMe to donate, or show your support by purchasing branded gear and face masks, registering for an online or in-studio class, or renting studio space.
“Your support will allow us to cover our most basic expenses and continue a very special dance studio loved by many worldwide. Words cannot express how grateful we are for your help during these difficult times.”
Mama’s Kitchen plans to use its Cushman Foundation 2020 “Making a Difference for San Diego” grant to launch a program to deliver no-cost medically tailored meals to clients with chronic kidney disease. It’s estimated that about 5,000 San Diegans are living with stage 4 chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal failure.
“Research shows medically tailored nutrition intervention can have a significant impact at slowing or stopping the progression of chronic kidney disease,” said Alberto Cortés, CEO of Mama’s Kitchen. “After speaking with many of our referring medical professionals and understanding the number of San Diego residents affected by this disease, it became clear a program like this could have a significant impact on countless lives.”
The 30-year-old nonprofit is currently accepting client referrals for its new Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Program. Once a client is referred by a medical provider and enrolled, Mama’s Kitchen will home-deliver meals designed by a registered dietitian and medically tailored to their individual diagnosis.
