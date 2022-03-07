Stella, a nonprofit that bolsters women-led startups, connected its clients to a milestone $71 million in investments last year. The organization's network of accredited investors, called Stella Angels, was responsible for $1.3 million in direct and indirect investments, and $69.7 million in funding was generated via the annual events Women’s Fast Pitch and Women’s Venture Summit, advisory services, and its accelerator program.
“Stella is building a powerful network of sophisticated women who support and invest in female-led ventures because they have a proven track record of performance, ROI and improving communities,” said Lauren Rowley, chief investment officer for Stella.
Stella plans to build on the momentum by embarking on a five-city Oxytocin Tour in hopes of expanding its investor network.
Just in Time for Foster Youth took top honors in the Century Club of San Diego’s Champions for Youth fundraising drive. JIT and five other nonprofits, New Haven Youth and Family Services, San Diego Youth Services, Support the Enlisted Project, Promises2Kids, and Words Alive, were picked by the organization that manages for the Farmers Insurance Open to face off for the highest amount raised and the highest number of unique donors between Giving Tuesday and the day after the golf tournament. JIT raised $198,342 from nearly 800 unique donors during its fundraising campaign and was awarded a $37,000 bonus for highest number of unique contributions, $20,000 for most funds raised, and $4,500 for having nearly all its transactions online. JIT also received $14,142 more during two Farmers events.
“We’re always honored to be chosen as one of the lucky organizations to participate because this campaign allows us to showcase something that Just in Time is known for, which is building community. It’s our community of staff, the board, volunteers, and our youth that drive the success of this campaign,” said JIT’s development co-director, Jennifer Telitz.
