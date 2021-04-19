San Diego–based Soapy Joe’s Car Wash celebrated 10 years in business last week with a $10,000 donation to the San Diego Center for Children and free car washes for local teachers. Mayor Todd Gloria also proclaimed the 15th Soapy Joe’s Day in honor of the family-owned business.
“The past year has been tough for us all, and has especially impacted our youth, their families, and teachers in the community,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “On Soapy Joe’s Day, we want to help support our kids and educators in San Diego, which is why we’ve chosen to give back to the San Diego Center for Children. The organization does amazing work for San Diego families and we are proud to partner with them. We also wanted to honor educators within the community for their commitment to our children this past year.”
Soapy Joe’s free car wash offer will extend through May 4, Teacher Appreciation Day.
Hotel Solamar has launched a giveaway to thank local educators for their hard work during the pandemic. San Diegans are invited to nominate a teacher they think deserves a two-night stay at the swanky downtown hotel. Staff will choose 50 winners from the online entries.
“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to thank our hardworking teachers by providing them with some much-deserved rest and relaxation,” said Dania Duke, Hotel Solamar’s general manager. “Our teachers spend so much of their time caring for our children and finding new ways to keep them engaged and excited about learning, with this past year adding numerous new obstacles and challenges. By hosting this giveaway, we hope to show our appreciation for their tireless commitment to our children.”
