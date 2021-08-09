The SD Loyal is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital’s Center for Gender-Affirming Care. The soccer team hopes that its “Loyal to Inclusion” initiative will bring in $100,000 to provide clinical, psychological, and social support for kids and teens with gender dysphoria and related health care needs. To participate, buy a home game ticket in Section 111, purchase a one-of-a-kind Loyal Select jersey, or register at radyfoundation.org. The fundraiser runs through August 27.
“Rady Children’s is an invaluable community resource, and their programs like the Center for Gender-Affirming Care ensure that our children are happy, healthy, and free to be themselves,” said SD Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis. “Come to a match, buy that jersey, join one of our teams virtually, and know that each dollar we raise goes directly to the future of our generations.”
Loyal to Inclusion is the SD Loyal’s second annual fundraiser. Last year, the team raised $75,000 to bolster Rady Children’s fight against COVID-19.
Miracle Babies will host its 13th annual Superhero 5K and family fair Sunday, August 15. Costumed characters will run, walk, or fly through NTC Park at Liberty Station to raise money to support the families of critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. The 5K will also have a virtual component. To participate, visit miraclebabies5k.org.
