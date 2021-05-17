This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
“We are so happy to be back and bringing people together in a safe, socially distant way while still doing what we love,” said Scoop San Diego founder Daniel Szpak. “But it doesn’t stop there. We also believe in the importance of food safety, and while we are enjoying our sweet treats, we also acknowledge the impact that COVID-19 has had, which is why we are looking forward to working with Feeding San Diego.”
Each ticket covers one vehicle with up to four occupants and for a one-hour time slot between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Guests who bring a nonperishable food item packaged in something other than glass will also receive a raffle ticket.
The Foundation for Animal Care and Education recently celebrated a major milestone, saving its 3,000th life. The nonprofit, which helps fund emergency veterinary care to avoid “economic euthanasia,” provided a financial grant to Pippi, a nurse and single mother of two, whose cat Sake was facing a life-threatening urinary obstruction.
“Pippi puts her life on the line every day for her fellow San Diegans. We were so happy to ‘pay it forward’ by giving her beloved Sake the help he needed,” says Danae Davis, executive director of FACE.
Episcopal Community Services’ hybrid Making Miracles Gala brought in $175,000 for programs that address mental health, child development, substance use, and homelessness. The Old Hollywood–themed event at Coasterra featured an online auction, entertainment by The Lamb’s Players Theater, and giveaways, which were also streamed online for supporters who could not attend in person. Marie Tuthill, Kathy Fremdling, and Leta Keyes co-chaired.
“We’re delighted and honored by the generosity of our community,” said Elizabeth Fitzsimons, chief executive officer of ECS. “We sincerely appreciate the hard work and passion of our cochairs, Marie, Kathy, and Leta, and all those at ECS who helped make this evening so successful.”
