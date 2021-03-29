San Diego Rescue Mission will be serving up succulent pork tenderloin and scalloped potatoes this Sunday to San Diegans experiencing homelessness and others in need. The mission’s Easter Community Meal will be held at 120 Elm Street in Bankers Hill, and all meals will be packaged to go. San Diego Rescue Mission is also providing Easter baskets for kids and medical attention for those who need it.
“This is more than just another community meal. It’s an opportunity to invite our nearby neighbors and celebrate the real meaning of Easter with those in need,” said Donnie Dee, the mission’s president and CEO.
Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas was on hand to deliver a special meal to her birthday twin, constituent and Meals on Wheels San Diego County client Ann Storm, who turned 109 on March 17. Storm, a self-described “happy and friendly person,” became a Meals on Wheels client at her granddaughter Lyn’s suggestion when walking two blocks to the grocery store—then another few to bring food to her 88-year-old daughter, Gloria—became too much for her.
“I love the meals. It’s working out just great for all of us,” said Storm. “The meal delivery has solved the problems we were concerned about. The volunteers are wonderful, friendly, and genuinely seem happy to see me and hear about my day. I know that Gloria and I have nutritious meals, and Lyn knows that someone is checking on us.”
A rehabilitated barn owl got a new lease on life as it was released back into the wild last week in Coronado. Two public service workers found the bird injured in January and contacted authorities. Coronado police officer Christina Woznuk then brought the owl to San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center, where it was nursed back to health. She joined Wildlife Care Specialist Elyse Witt for the release at Spreckels Park.
