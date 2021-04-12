San Diego Humane Society’s 27th annual Walk for Animals is underway this week to raise money to give adoptable pets a second chance. Before the pandemic, the event consisted of two walks in San Diego and North County, but the 2021 edition will be a single virtual event in which participants create a fundraising page to share through email and on their social media channels, then walk in their own way to show their support.
“Even though we won’t be together in person this year, we still join together as a community to make a difference for animals who rely on us for shelter, medical care, new homes, and more,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “When our community faces challenges, keeping animals safe and sound becomes even more important, and we’ll be standing together to save those lives.” To make a donation or sponsor a team, visit sdwalkforanimals.org.
Mama’s Kitchen celebrated a milestone last week when representatives delivered its 10 millionth meal. Mama’s Kitchen CEO Alberto Cortés and Mayor Todd Gloria passed off the commemorative meal to Jimmy G., a Skyline Hills resident and retired respiratory therapist who has used the service since 2019. The nonprofit delivers more than 11,000 medically tailored meals a week to critically ill San Diegans.
“Thank you for ensuring that our vulnerable neighbors who are suffering from serious illness can enjoy nutritious and delicious meals,” Gloria said in a message to the nonprofit. He also issued a proclamation naming March 31 Mama’s Kitchen Day in San Diego.
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, which provides no-cost reconstructive surgery to kids and teens with physical deformities, will host its 29th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament next week. Longtime supporter Alfonso Ribeiro, aka Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will once again host the event at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. The goal is to raise $800,000, the cost of providing specialized medical care to 30–45 kids over the course of two weekends.
“I love supporting such an incredible cause year after year,” Ribeiro said. “Fresh Start is important to me because of the significant transformations gifted to the children of Fresh Start that I’ve witnessed myself at surgery weekends, as well as following their journeys long after.”
The day will begin with a physically distanced social hour and putting contest and will conclude with an after-party featuring an auction and awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.