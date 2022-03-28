San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman, DVM, is headed to the Ukrainian border to help pets impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Weitzman plans to spend 10 days in Przemyśl, on the Polish side, setting up a cross-border clinic, delivering supplies, providing veterinary care, and making arrangements for additional SDHS veterinarians and animal care staff to assist. He is traveling as part of Greater Good Charities’ humanitarian response to the crisis.
“As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we started looking for ways to support people with pets and animals left behind by this tragedy,” Weitzman said. “When we learned that our partner, Greater Good Charities, was seeking additional veterinary support, we immediately
offered to help. Our goal is to make an impact for animals and people in this tragic crisis.”
The first edition of the St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party raised over $30,000 for the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association and the Peninsula Alliance, two nonprofits that support the OB community. More than 5,000 people attended the event at Ocean Beach Pier Parking Lot on March 19. The festivities included live music, green beer, Irish-themed games, and a guacamole contest, in which La Doña restaurant took top honors.
"We had such a great time celebrating with the community at our St. Paddy's O'Beach Party,” said Heather Hudson, the event’s director of marketing and partnerships. “Everyone in San Diego truly came out to support this first-ever event and we really felt the love. We can’t wait to continue to celebrate the holiday in the most San Diego way while supporting nonprofits that work to keep OB thriving!”
Wounded Warrior Homes cut the ribbon on its newest transitional cottage for North County veterans with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. The 400-square-foot accessory dwelling unit is the nonprofit’s fourth residence and was donated by Warrior Village Project in conjunction with San Marcos High School. Residents will have access to support and supplemental services to aid in the transition to civilian life, plus case management and up to two years of transitional housing.
“On behalf of Wounded Warrior Homes, we want to thank the community for making this possible,” said Mia Roseberry, executive director of Wounded Warrior Homes. “We are so honored to receive this house from Warrior Village Project; it will be a transitional home for veterans as they get ready to live independently. And when they leave, we’re still here to support them; all that changes when they move is their address.”
