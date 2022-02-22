San Diego Humane Society will host the North County edition of its popular Walk for Animals fundraiser this Saturday, February 26, at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Pet lovers and their furry friends are also invited to enjoy a pre-walk pancake breakfast, dog-friendly fun, live music, and more.
“We are so excited to walk together again in person at the Walk for Animals-North County,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Every dollar raised will make a lifesaving difference for the more than 40,000 companion animals who are relying on us for a second chance this year.”
Advance registration is $20 for adults and $10 for kids; day-of registration is $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Supporters can also fundraise online and walk in a location that’s convenient for them.
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is celebrating a milestone. The organization, which operates clinics in San Diego at Rady Children’s Hospital and in Chicago, recently surpassed the $50 million mark in donated reconstructive surgeries and related treatments for children in need. Since 1991, doctors, clinicians, dentists, and other medical professionals have been donating services so kids can receive life-changing treatments at no cost to their families. San Diego plastic surgeon Steven Cohen, MD, who’s considered one of the best in his field in the country, has been volunteering with Fresh Start from the beginning.
“I’m incredibly humbled and proud to work with such an amazing organization that works tirelessly to change lives for children across the nation,” he says. “It’s so rewarding to work with these children, many for several years, and to see their transformations is remarkable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.