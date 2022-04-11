San Diego Humane Society is gearing up for a busy baby season by hosting a virtual kitten shower. Each spring, thousands of kitties age eight weeks and younger end up at SDHS, which must care for them around the clock until they’re adopted. SDHS has set up online registries with Amazon, Target, and Walmart so people who want to help can purchase and donate items like kitten formula, bottles, heating pads, scales, and blankets.
“We are so grateful to the community for helping us be ready when thousands of kittens come through our doors this spring,” said Director of Nursery & Placement Jackie Noble. “Our nursery is unique in that we can offer each kitten the shelter, nourishment, medical care and love they need to thrive.”
To view San Diego Humane Society’s registries and donate, visit sdhumane.org.
Feeding San Diego has teamed up with private nonprofit Neighborhood Healthcare to fight food insecurity in North County. The organizations are hosting twice-monthly food distribution events in downtown Escondido. Low-income families will be provided fresh produce, dry goods, and pantry staples on the first and third Saturdays of the month at Neighborhood Healthcare’s Date Street location.
“Feeding San Diego is focused on providing services in hunger hot spots around San Diego County, and Escondido falls into that category,” said Bob Kamensky, chief strategy officer at Feeding San Diego. “This collaboration is part of our organization’s Healthcare Partnerships Program, which links healthcare and food assistance to better support San Diegans in need of resources.”
