Roughly 600 people and 200 pets showed off their old Hollywood glam at San Diego Humane Society’s 35th annual Fur Ball gala. The event on the SDHS campus in Morena raised more than $1 million to give San Diego pets and wildlife a second chance. The evening included live entertainment, an auction, and a vegetarian meal prepared by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill.
“The Fur Ball is such a unique event for animal lovers and our big night to celebrate and show our supporters the incredible impact our community has made for animals and the people who love them in San Diego County and beyond,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.
Foundation for Women Warriors received a $20,000 grant from the San Diego Woman’s Club to help female veterans and their families and address the needs of the growing population of military women transitioning to civilian life. The foundation is the only organization in California solely focused on serving women veterans and their families.
“Seventy percent of the women veterans we serve are single parents, and many are without family in the area,” said Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors. “We are so grateful to the San Diego Woman’s Club for their donation so that we can continue to rapidly respond to the needs of our veteran moms and their children ensuring that a lack of family in the area does not mean a lack of support.”
Ginger’s in the Gaslamp Quarter is hosting a karaoke fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation this Thursday, October 14. Karaoke for a Cure will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight and will also include specialty cocktails and a silent auction.
