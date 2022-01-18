San Diego Humane Society honored the late Betty White by ramping up its adoption efforts leading up to what would’ve been the noted animal lover’s 100th birthday today. The nonprofit waived adoption fees for all adult animals in hopes of finding homes for 100 animals in just a week.
“Betty White was an inspiration for many reasons, and her commitment to supporting animals was certainly one of them,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. “We’re happy to honor her legacy by waiving adoption fees and helping more pets find loving homes. We are seeing the impact of the pandemic—the pause in spay and neuter efforts has led to more animals in shelters across the country, so there’s never been a better time to adopt a pet.”
Though the waived adoption fee period has expired, there are still plenty of pets in need of a good home. San Diego Humane Society campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego are open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.
January is National Blood Donor Month, and San Diego Blood Bank and partner ADRP, an International Division of America's Blood Centers, are asking San Diegans to schedule a donation and commit to donating blood at least twice in 2022. San Diego, like communities across the country, is facing shortages in blood donations due to the ongoing disruption of the pandemic. Donating blood is safe and easy, and each donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at sandiegobloodbank.org or by calling 619-400-8251.
